Our most interactive class EVER is here!

Our Daily Readings course on Catholic Online School just went fully interactive! Now, you can join a live session of our Daily Readings with Questions for Reflection course each weekday. 

By Marshall Connolly (NEWS CONSORTIUM)
4/29/2021 (2 weeks ago)

Published in Living Faith

Keywords: Catholic Online School, daily readings, class, course, interactive

LOS ANGELES, CA (California Network) - Now you can enjoy our Daily Readings with Questions for Reflection course in real-time with a live instructor to guide you through the readings and reflections. 

The course is led by catechist and associate professor, Paul Trinidad, who guides students through each day's readings. Students view the readings and each question for reflection together, then enjoy a series of guided discussions. The purpose is to help students appreciate the Daily Readings on a more intimate, practical level, and to give you a place to seek and share prayer with others. 

The new course was launched on April 26, and will continue indefinitely. To take the course, students just need to enroll in the Daily Readings course, then join the Live Lesson each weekday at 8 AM Pacific time. 

You are free to bring your prayer intentions to the session and to share your thoughts and experiences with the group. 

As with all courses on Catholic Online School, there is no cost for these lessons. All lessons are free for everyone! Catholic Online School is dedicated to the mission of providing a free, world-class, Catholic education for anyone, anywhere. 

For students who miss the Live Lesson, the lessons are being recorded and shared in the course each day. 

You may enroll in the course and view the lesson by clicking here

