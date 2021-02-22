'Jesus, I Trust in You': 90 years since Jesus' Divine Mercy message to St. Faustina

During his weekly Angelus address, on February 21, Pope Francis acknowledged the 90th anniversary of the revelations of Christ to St. Faustina.

LOS ANGELES, CA (Catholic Online) - St. Faustina was the Polish nun who received the now-famous image of Jesus reflecting his Divine Mercy, along with the prayer "Jesus, I trust in you."

The Pope explained that this revelation shared to us by St. Faustina, is proof of the message of the Gospel.

"Today my thoughts go to the Shrine of PĹ'ock in Poland, where ninety years ago the Lord Jesus manifested Himself to Saint Faustina Kowalska, entrusting a special message of divine mercy to her," Pope Francis said. "Through Saint John Paul II this message reached the entire world, and it is none other than the Gospel of Jesus Christ, who died and rose again, and who gives us His Father's mercy. Let us open our heart, saying with faith, 'Jesus, I trust in You.'"

St. Faustina worked tirelessly to ensure that Jesus' message got out to the people, and just like St. Faustina we must work hard so that all can bear witness to the word of God.

