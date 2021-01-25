Lord, Give Me Strength: A prayer for those in need of hope

As many of us are approaching the one-year anniversary of the first recorded COVID case in our country and the subsequent quarantines and lockdowns, we might find we are in need of strength and the will to continue on with this new "norm."

LOS ANGELES, CA (Catholic Online) - In times like these, it can be so easy to feel lost - to lose sight of what matters most in life. A lot of us are struggling to make ends meet and to keep a peace in our souls. However, help is always available to us, if we seek it out.

Whether you're struggling to feed your family or pay rent, or you're mourning the loss of a family member(s), the Lord can help. He can help provide strength when it feels like you are failing, when it feels like you have nothing left to live for. The Lord is our savior, and He is here for us in our time of need.

Pray this prayer with us to ask the Lord for strength:



Lord, you are Holy above all others, and all of the strength that I need is in your hands.

I am not asking, Lord, that you take this trial away. Instead, I simply ask that Your will be done in my life. Whatever that means, that is what I want.

But I admit that it's hard, Lord.

Sometimes I feel like I can't go on. The pain and the fear are too much for me, and I know that I don't have the strength on my own to get through this.

I know that I can come to you, Jesus, and that you will hear my prayer. I know that it is not your intent to bring me to this point just to leave me in the wilderness alone.

Please, Lord, give me the strength that I need to face today. I don't have to worry about tomorrow.If you just give me the strength that I need today that is all I need.

Keep me from sinning during this trial. Instead, help me to keep my eyes on you. You are the Holy Lord, and all of my hope rests in you.

Thank you for hearing my prayer.In Jesus' name. Amen.