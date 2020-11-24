This year, Catholic Online, the world's Catholic Library, and Catholic Online School, are enjoying incredible growth. This is due to you and the generosity of our supporters, and the blessings of the Holy Spirit and Our Lady. So, we'd like to say thank you.

LOS ANGELES, CA (California Network) - This is a time of thanksgiving, so we wanted you to know we are thankful for you, and the many blessings you've brought to us by using Catholic Online, and CatholicOnline.School.

Catholic Online is the World's Catholic Library with tens of thousands of pages of content on a wide range of subjects. Millions of people use Catholic Online as their first resource when studying their faith. We continue to publish content daily, and are proud to serve you with prayers, saints, and all forms of Catholic news and information.

Catholic Online School is dedicated to providing a free world class, Catholic education for anyone, anywhere. This year, we are poised to break through half-a-million enrollments! Catholic Online School is now offering Live Lessons which help students delve deeper into important subjects such as Moral Theology, the Ten Commandments, Sacraments, Defending the Faith, the mysteries of the Bible, and more.

Students can enroll in the school here.

These incredible achievements would not be possible without you, and the support of thousands of generous donors who contribute to make it possible to provide these remarkable, free lessons to people in more than 190 different countries.

THANK YOU!

May God bless you as we end this year and look forward to the next.

Support FREE Catholic Education here!