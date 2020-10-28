Demonic Attacks: 3 Ways to Defend Yourself

Demonic attacks and malevolent spiritual forces can come for any one of us. It is important that we are prepared and know how to defend ourselves from these attacks.

LOS ANGELES, CA (Catholic Online) - The closer we are to God, the more protection we will hold. It is only with God's help that we are able to become victorious over demonic attacks. Our strength does not come from any where, it comes from Jesus Christ.

In his letter to the Ephesians, St. Paul wrote, "Our struggle is not with flesh and blood but with the principalities, with the powers, with the world rulers of this present darkness, with the evil spirits in the heavens" (Ephesians 6:12). Like St. Paul, we may come to find that we are assaulted by demonic spirits often and need to be ready for battle.

According to exorcists, there are a number of different ways to defend ourselves from demonic attacks. Practicing the Sacraments of Confession and the Eucharist are vital.

Habitually committing mortal sins is the most common way we open ourselves up to a demon's harm. This is because, the more we distance from God, the more we are susceptible to demonic attacks. Committing sins is one of the easiest ways to become distant from the Lord. While mortal sins are the worst, even venial sins can slowly chip away at our relationship with God and expose us to the enemy's advances.

Therefore, confessing sins is the main way we can put an end to our sinful lives and start on a new path. Aleteia says, "Confession has such power and grace that the devil must flee from a person who frequents that sacrament."

While Confession is powerful and much needed, the Sacrament of the Holy Eucharist is even greater in driving away the devil's influences. The Holy Eucharist is the real presence of Jesus Christ, and demons completely lose their power in front of God.

One more way to protect ourselves from demonic attacks is to make prayer a habit. We must stick to a consistent prayerful life. A person who makes prayer a priority every day is in a daily state of grace and grows a stronger relationship with God. Those who regularly speak with God should not fear the devil in any way.

When we stick close to God in life, we have nothing to fear from Satan, his demons or the darkness.