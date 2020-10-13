Pope Francis beatifies Carlo Acutis who spread Catholic faith online

Pope Francis announced the beatification of Carlo Acutis on Sunday, during his Angelus address. Acutis was 15 when he passed away from leukemia in 2006. The teen was renown for sharing his faith online.

LOS ANGELES, CA (California Network) - Pope Francis announced the beatification of Carlo Acutis on Sunday during his Angelus speech at the Vatican. The teen, who was 15 when he died from leukemia in 2006, was known for sharing his Catholic faith online by coding and building Catholic websites.

Pope Francis said of Acutis, "His testimony shows today's young people that true happiness is found by putting God first and serving people, especially among the poorest in society."

According to the Church, Acutis was born in England, but moved to Milan, Italy with his Italian parents as a small child. He showed signs of religious devotion as a small child, and from the age of three would ask to visit churches. He was also known for giving his money to the poor.

As a child, Acutis taught himself how to code and started building websites for various Catholic organizations. One site that listed miracles of the faith became especially popular.

Recently, a priest prayed for a seven-year-old child with pancreatic cancer, and asked for Acutis to intercede. The child miraculously recovered. The miracle, which defies all rational explanation, is now attributed to Acutis.

Pope Francis beatified Acutis during a recent visit to Assisi in Italy.

If a second miracle is later attributed to Acutis, then he may be recognized as a saint.