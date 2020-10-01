Pope Francis to issue 'Fratelli Tutti' a new encyclical on brotherhood on October 3

Pope Francis will issue a new encyclical on October 3 while visiting the tomb of St. Francis of Assisi for the purpose.

LOS ANGELES, CA (California Network) - On October 3, Pope Francis will travel to Assisi where he will visit the tomb of St. Francis of Assisi. There, he will issue a new encyclical, Fratelli Tutti.

Fratelli Tutti, which roughly means, "Brothers and Sisters all" will likely stress the common fraternity of all peoples. The precise translation of the title has not yet been released in English.

The encyclical will be released on October 3, which is the feast day of St. Francis of Assisi.

The Holy Father's visit will not be a large public affair owing to the current health crisis. Instead, Pope Francis will meet with members of the community and issue the encyclical at a private Mass. Details, including the full text and analysis of the encyclical will follow shortly.

Catholic Online reported Pope Francis could be working on a new encyclical during the COVID lockdown, and we were correct. You can read that prediction here, which was based on snippets of information coming out of the Vatican as well as a very brief mention from the AP Newswire, which seemed to confirm the rumors.

Catholic Online will report more on the encyclical once it is published.