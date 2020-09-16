What is Purgatory?

An exciting new course will teach about Purgatory, starting on September 17! Here's how you can get in.

LOS ANGELES, CA (California Network) - Here's how you can get in to take Catholic Online School's Live Lesson course on Purgatory.

Click this link to join the class.

The class will take place on Thursday, September 17 at 9 AM Pacific Time. The class will be taught in seven parts, each day at the same time.

To get the links for the days to come, visit this page here.

The course will be taught as a 'Live Lesson' with Professor Marshall Connolly. Zoom is integrated into the school so all you need to do is click the link, then join the course. You may have to log into Catholic Online School first to enter the classroom.

Once there, Professor Connolly will teach about Purgatory. What it is, why it exists, how we know it exists as well as the history of our understanding and how it impacts our practice as Catholics today. The course also features segments on apologetics so you will be equipped to answer objections about this key belief.

The course will be interactive, so come prepared to participate with your questions and experiences, if you wish.

See you in class!