Catholic Online School's Live Lessons are taking off! Here's how you can attend

Catholic Online School's Live Lesson on St. Francis of Assisi was taught today to a full class of students. The course provided a survey of Francis' life and went in-depth to explore some compelling questions about the saint.

LOS ANGELES, CA (California Network) - Catholic Online School's second-ever 'Live Lesson' was a big hit today with students who were treated to a course on St. Francis. The course, "Great Saints of the Catholic Church - Part I" studies the lives of five saints in detail; St. Michael the Archangel, St. Francis of Assisi, St. Patrick, St. Christopher, and St. Valentine.

Today's Live Lesson focused on the life and times of St. Francis of Assisi, and what the important takeaway from his life should be. St. Francis was renown for his compassion and according to many legends, he could talk to the animals. However, lost in the popular stories of Francis' life is the message he worked so hard to deliver, which is that we should be humble and compassionate, and rely fully on God. Compassion of course, applies to how we treat God's creation, to which we are appointed as stewards. St. Francis is the patron saint of ecology, among other causes.

Students who wish to participate in the next Live Lesson will be treated to an in-depth look at the life of St. Patrick. That lesson has been moved up in the calendar to Tuesday of next week, September 8, at 9 AM, Pacific Daylight Time.

The next lesson after that will be St. Christopher, on Thursday, September 10, at 9 AM Pacific Daylight Time.

Both lessons will run for about one hour.

To participate, students only have to enroll in Catholic Online School. That can be done by clicking this link and signing up.

Once enrolled, students may search for and enroll in "Great Saints of the Catholic Church - Part I."

Finally, next Tuesday at 9 AM Pacific, log into the school, enter the course, and locate the lesson that says, "Live Lesson." Click that lesson and there will be a button that allows you to join the class. The class will begin promptly at 9 AM. Those who join early will be admitted to a waiting area.

The Live Lesson works through Zoom, but a Zoom account is not needed, and students will be able to join the lesson through the school. Students are asked to join the lesson using the Chrome or Firefox browser only, (there seems to be problems using Safari) and please silence your microphones on entry.

We hope you will join this fun and exciting new series of courses on Catholic Online School, as well as others we are soon going to offer in the weeks ahead.

See you in class!