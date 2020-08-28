Live Lessons starting on Catholic Online School!

Catholic Online School has launched Live Lessons! Here's how you can join.

LOS ANGELES, CA (California Network) - Catholic Online School has launched Live Lessons! Live Lessons are live, interactive courses, taught in real-time via Zoom.

Last Wednesday, the first lesson was presented on Sty. Michael the Archangel. The lesson was brief and not very interactive, since it was a trial run to ensure the school's systems worked properly. The session was a great success and now the Live Lesson for next week will be more interactive.

Next week's lesson will focus on St. Francis of Assisi and explore some important questions raised by his life and experience.

The Live Lesson will be taught as part of the course, "Great Saints of the Catholic Church - Part I."

You can enroll in the course here. The Live Lesson will be taught on Wednesday at 9 AM Pacific Daylight Time (GMT -7). It should run for around 45 minutes and students will be able to interact with the professor.

Click here to enroll and participate in this exciting lesson!