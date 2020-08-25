'Window of Life': Nuns care for surrendered newborns found in 'baby box'

The Franciscan Sisters of the Family of Mary have an installed 'baby box' in their convent wall. The box, accessible from the outside, is open to parents who can no longer care for their newborns so they are able to leave them in a safe place.

LOS ANGELES, CA (Catholic Online) - The box, being called their "Window of Life," in Warsaw, Poland has just rescued their 18th child since its creation nearly 12 years ago. According to Catholic News Agency, the nuns in the convent are responsible for upkeep of the baby box, which was officially consecrated in 2008, and for looking out for arrivals.

According to the archdiocese of Warsaw, a note was found next to the baby girl stating she was born on August 24 at 3:00 am.

After finding the infant, they've named Zuzia, the nuns immediately called for an ambulance and the police and made sure to follow the established procedures for surrendered babies.

The baby girl was left clothed, clean and healthy.