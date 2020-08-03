Pray for Pope Emeritus Benedict

Pope Emeritus Benedict is seriously ill according to a German newspaper. We are called to pray for him, and we wish him a speedy recovery.

LOS ANGELES, CA (California Network) - Pope Emeritus Benedict is ill according to Passauer Neue Presse, a German newspaper. Pope Emeritus Benedict is German, and served as Pontiff from 2005-2013. In 2013 he became the first pope in six centuries to resign from the papacy, citing failing health. Pope Emeritus Benedict is now 93.

According to the newspaper, which cited Benedict's biographer, Peter Seewald, the Pontiff's health was poor. Seewald met with Benedict on Saturday.

According to Seewald, Pope Emeritus Benedict's voice is almost inaudible. He is also suffering from shingles, which is extremely painful, especially in older patients.

Seewald did have good news, saying Benedict may take up writing again if his health improves. Benedict is one of the foremost theologians of our age and his vision and clarity are a powerful guide for the Church.

It does not appear the Pope Emeritus Benedict is suffering from any life-threatening conditions, but his advanced age and frailty require special care.

Let us pray for Pope Benedict and for a speedy recovery so he may return to writing soon, God willing.