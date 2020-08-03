 Skip to content

Free World Class Catholic Education for Anyone, Anywhere - Click Here

Pray for Pope Emeritus Benedict

  1. Catholic Online
  2. News
  3. Home & Family
  4. Living Faith
Free World Class Education
FREE Catholic Classes
Pope Emeritus Benedict's health in decline.

Pope Emeritus Benedict is seriously ill according to a German newspaper. We are called to pray for him, and we wish him a speedy recovery. 

Click to Watch the Pray for Pope Emeritus Benedict video Click to play video now
According to reports, Pope Emeritus Benedict's health is failing.

According to reports, Pope Emeritus Benedict's health is failing.

Highlights

By Marshall Connolly (NEWS CONSORTIUM)
8/3/2020 (1 hour ago)

Published in Living Faith

Keywords: Pope Emeritus Benedict, health, Vatican

LOS ANGELES, CA (California Network) - Pope Emeritus Benedict is ill according to Passauer Neue Presse, a German newspaper. Pope Emeritus Benedict is German, and served as Pontiff from 2005-2013. In 2013 he became the first pope in six centuries to resign from the papacy, citing failing health. Pope Emeritus Benedict is now 93. 

According to the newspaper, which cited Benedict's biographer, Peter Seewald, the Pontiff's health was poor. Seewald met with Benedict on Saturday. 

According to Seewald, Pope Emeritus Benedict's voice is almost inaudible. He is also suffering from shingles, which is extremely painful, especially in older patients. 

Seewald did have good news, saying Benedict may take up writing again if his health improves. Benedict is one of the foremost theologians of our age and his vision and clarity are a powerful guide for the Church. 

It does not appear the Pope Emeritus Benedict is suffering from any life-threatening conditions, but his advanced age and frailty require special care. 

Let us pray for Pope Benedict and for a speedy recovery so he may return to writing soon, God willing. 

Face Mask with Cross BOGO 50% OFF

Never Miss any Updates!

Stay up to date with the latest news, information, and special offers.

Shop Catholic - Buy One Get One 50% OFF

Mix and match any of these bestselling products and enjoy 50% off the second item!
Pray for Pope Emeritus Benedict

FREE Catholic Online School

Saints & Angels

Prayers

Bible

More of Catholic Online

Catholic Online Logo

Copyright 2020 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2020 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.

Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.