How well do you know your Catholic faith? Here's where you can test yourself!

7/29/2020 (2 hours ago)
Published in Living Faith
Keywords: The Way of Christ, Jesus St. Philip Institute, Philip's, class, catechism, course, lessons, CCD, RCIA
LOS ANGELES, CA (California Network) - A new course from Catholic Online School gives you the opportunity to test your Catholic knowledge and learn the catechism in brief. The Way of Christ, a course from the St. Philip Institute of Catechesis and Evangelization is now live on Catholic Online School.
You can enroll in the course by clicking this link.
If you need to enroll in Catholic Online School, click here.
The course includes an downloadable e-book distributed free of charge thanks to the gracious goodness of Bishop Joseph Strickland of the Diocese of Tyler, Texas.
The course covers 26 topics in Q&A format with clear, simple explanations of why we believe what we believe.
This course of just one of many amazing courses in Catholic Online School. Once enrolled, you will be able to take all the courses you like for free. Catholic Online School is committed to providing a free world class Catholic education for anyone, anywhere.
You may take courses on your computer, tablet, or any smart device such as your phone.
Most lessons can be completed in minutes making learning on your schedule simple and easy.
If you wish to support this mission, you may donate here.
