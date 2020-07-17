Celebrate Sunday Mass With Bishop Strickland - 7.19.20

The videos for Sunday's Mass will be available in English and Spanish on Sunday, July 19th.

Dear Catholic Online Community and Catholic Online School students...

I AM HAPPY TO OFFER EACH OF YOU AN INVITATION TO SUNDAY MASS WITH BISHOP JOSEPH STRICKLAND ON THE SIXTEENTH SUNDAY IN ORDINARY TIME.

I will be assisting elsewhere in our Diocese but one of my brother Deacons will have privilege of assisting the Bishop at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Tyler, Texas. I know you look forward to hearing Bishop Strickland preach. The response to offering these beautiful liturgies has been overwhelming.

I also know that, like me, you are drawn closer to the Lord when he offers the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass. The readings, as always, offer so much for us to reflect on. It is helpful to pray through them and reflect upon them.

In our first reading we will hear another passage from the Prophet Micah, an excerpt from the sixth chapter of this beautiful book. The whole sixth chapter is a message from the Lord, given through His Prophet, on what the Lord requires from His people.

The Lord says He is "wearied" by their behavior. He speaks of having a "case against His People". He reminds them of all He has done in delivering them from Egypt, revealing Himself to them, and how they have not responded. Again, he looks not to their external sacrifices but to the condition of their hearts and their behavior.

Then the first reading ends with the most often quoted words from Micah: "You have already been told what is right - and what Yahweh wants of you. Only this, to do what is right, to love loyalty and to walk humbly with your God."

These are words which we need to hear - and respond to today. How are we living? Are we doing what we know is right?

Are we loyal to the Lord and His Church? Do we walk humbly with our God?

We should memorize this beautiful verse and use it often as an examination of conscience.

David the Psalmist, also writes of an interchange with the Lord, in the Responsorial Psalm for Holy Mass. The Lord is not pleased with the behavior of His people. They offer sacrifices yet live in a manner which rejects the Lords instructions. Here is the question he asks:

"What right have you to recite my statutes, to take my covenant on your lips, when you detest my teaching, and thrust my words behind you? You do this, and am I to say nothing? Do you think that I am really like you? I charge you, indict you to your face. Honor to me is a sacrifice of thanksgiving; to the upright I will show God's salvation."

Let us ask the Lord for the grace to be numbered among the upright and not the wicked in these days. And, let us decide TODAY to repent and return to the Lord.

In the Gospel for Sunday Mass, certain of the religious leaders, from both the Scribes and the Pharisees, seek a sign. They ask the Lord Jesus to work a miracle to prove to them that He is the promised Messiah. Instead of responding to this demand for a show from them, Jesus makes a reference to Jonah in the belly of the whale, pointing to the fact that proof of His Role as Messiah and Son of God would come in His Resurrection. He will be in the ground for three days, in a tomb, but will be raised victorious, defeating death.

Jesus goes further, telling them that something greater than Jonah and greater Solomon was standing before them. HIM. But they failed to see. So, it would be with many others, including Pilate. So, it is today. Living faith is like getting new glasses, everything looks different. We see Jesus for who He truly is, the Second Person of the Blessed Trinity made Incarnate. The promised Messiah. Our Savior. Our Lord.

We were given the grace to be freed from original Sin and incorporated into the Mystical Body of Christ at our Baptism. That grace is enhanced in the reception of the Holy Eucharist, and the Sacrament of Confirmation. For those who are married, grace is also given. For the ordained, grace is given. But we are continually invited to respond to this gift. We must choose to cooperate with that grace. When we do, our eyes are opened, and we see the Lord for who He truly is. Let us choose to do that today.

May the Lord bless you, your families, the Church, and the Nations of the world on this Lord's Day.

Deacon Keith Fournier

Dean of Catholic Online School

Chaplain of Your Catholic Voice Foundation