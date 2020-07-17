Here's how you can get FAST answers to BIG Catholic questions you've always had
FREE Catholic Classes
A new course featured on Catholic Online School is providing clear, concise answers to questions many Catholics have. Here's how you can take the course for FREE, starting NOW.
Here's where you can find some great answers to questions you've always had.
Highlights
7/17/2020 (1 hour ago)
Published in Living Faith
Keywords: St. Philip Institute, The Way of Christ, catechism, Catholic, answers
LOS ANGELES, CA (Catholic Online) - Catholic Online School is now featuring The Way of Christ, from the St. Philip Institute of Catechesis and Evangelization. The St. Philip Institute is a mission of Bishop Joseph E. Strickland of the Diocese of Tyler Texas.
The course in Catholic Online School is divided into 26 parts with lessons that answer a wide range of questions Catholics have about their faith. It's perfect for students of the Catechism and for those who just want a refresher.
The course is being published in batches and will be complete by the end of July with all 26 parts available for study. As of now, the first 16 parts are published for study.
Included in the course is The Way of Christ Student's Guide, graciously provided by the kindness of Bishop Strickland. The book is complete and features all 26 parts and makes for a compelling read as well as a reference worth saving. The content in the book is divided into Q&A format, with each question served with a brief, direct answer that is written in clear language.
New lessons are published each Wednesday afternoon (Pacific Time) and the course will be fully published by the end of July. However, there is plenty of content to start with now.
You may enroll in this course by clicking this link.
Catholic Online School is a non-profit with a mission to provide a FREE world-class Catholic education for anyone, anywhere.
Catholic Online School is supported entirely by the generous donations of those who believe in the transformative power of Catholic education. You can support the school by going here.
Shop Catholic - Buy One Get One 50% OFFMix and match any of these bestselling products and enjoy 50% off the second item!
-
-
Mysteries of the Rosary
-
Saint of the Day for Friday, July 17th, 2020
-
Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
-
Saint Feast Days in Dec
-
Unfailing Prayer to St. Anthony
-
Saint Feast Days in July
-
Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
-
Letter from the Devil translated - written by possessed nun. Here's what it says
-
Female / Women Saints
-
Hail, Holy Queen
- Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
- Unfailing Prayer to St. Anthony
- Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
- Hail, Holy Queen
- The Apostles' Creed
- The Angelus
- Litany of the Most Precious Blood of Our Lord Jesus Christ
FREE Catholic Online School
Saints & Angels
Prayers
- Trending Saints:
- Carmelite Nuns of Compiegne
- St. Kateri Tekakwitha
- St. Alexis
- St. Frederick
Copyright 2020 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2020 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.