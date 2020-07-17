Here's how you can get FAST answers to BIG Catholic questions you've always had

A new course featured on Catholic Online School is providing clear, concise answers to questions many Catholics have. Here's how you can take the course for FREE, starting NOW.

LOS ANGELES, CA (Catholic Online) - Catholic Online School is now featuring The Way of Christ, from the St. Philip Institute of Catechesis and Evangelization. The St. Philip Institute is a mission of Bishop Joseph E. Strickland of the Diocese of Tyler Texas.

The course in Catholic Online School is divided into 26 parts with lessons that answer a wide range of questions Catholics have about their faith. It's perfect for students of the Catechism and for those who just want a refresher.

The course is being published in batches and will be complete by the end of July with all 26 parts available for study. As of now, the first 16 parts are published for study.

Included in the course is The Way of Christ Student's Guide, graciously provided by the kindness of Bishop Strickland. The book is complete and features all 26 parts and makes for a compelling read as well as a reference worth saving. The content in the book is divided into Q&A format, with each question served with a brief, direct answer that is written in clear language.

New lessons are published each Wednesday afternoon (Pacific Time) and the course will be fully published by the end of July. However, there is plenty of content to start with now.

You may enroll in this course by clicking this link.

Catholic Online School is a non-profit with a mission to provide a FREE world-class Catholic education for anyone, anywhere.

Catholic Online School is supported entirely by the generous donations of those who believe in the transformative power of Catholic education. You can support the school by going here.