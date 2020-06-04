5 Powerful Prayers for Justice and Peace

"So now faith, hope, and love abide, these three; but the greatest of these is love." 1 Corinthians 13:13

LOS ANGELES, CA (Catholic Online) - As the world continues to erupt into chaos, now in more ways than one, it is important to remember our Lord and Savior and His great love for all of God's children.

God loved the world so much that He gave His only son, Jesus. And now, from wars to pandemics, racism to sexism, we must stand together in our faith and reach out to our brothers and sisters who may need our help.

While we may not always be able to get out there on the frontlines to physically protect or fight, we can support those in desperate need with prayers.

Join us in praying for both peace and justice for all those who feel they have been wronged. Join us in praying for forgiveness of yesterday's wrongdoings, for a better today and for a peaceful tomorrow.

We can do better.

Prayer for Peace

O God, who would fold both heaven and earth in a single peace:

Let the design of your great love lighten upon the waste of our wraths and sorrows:

and give peace to your Church, peace among nations,

peace in our dwellings, and peace in our hearts:

through your Son our Savior Jesus Christ. Amen

Lord, We Need Your Peace

Dear God, We're in need of your peace and truth to soothe our hearts and spirits right now. When we find ourselves awake in the middle of the night, our pressing needs and worries can feel overwhelming. We need to be reminded of your constant love, healing, and grace. We ask for your Mighty Power to surround us. ~ Debbie McDaniel

Thank you that you have set us free and that you are bigger than anything we face in this life. We lay our burdens before you, every single one, for we know they're much safer in your hands than our own.

For Peace Instead of War



Father, I want to live a life of obedience to You. Make me an instrument of Your peace. Teach me to love even my enemies. Give me the strength to wage peace when what I really want to do is wage war. Today, I choose to surrender my stubborn will to You. I lay down my emotional weapons and choose peace. Be glorified in my relationships, Father. In Jesus' name, Amen. ~ Mary Southerland

Prayer for Justice



Grant us, Lord God, a vision of your world as your love would have it:

a world where the weak are protected, and none go hungry or poor;

a world where the riches of creation are shared, and everyone can enjoy them;

a world where different races and cultures live in harmony and mutual respect;

a world where peace is built with justice, and justice is guided by love.

Give us the inspiration and courage to build it, through Jesus Christ our Lord. Amen.

Prayer for Victims and Perpetrators of Injustice

For all those who have fallen victim to hatred and inhumanity, for those loved ones who are left behind to mourn, for the souls of those whose hearts are cold, Lord, hear our prayer.

For the children who are being born into this world of conflict and violence, for women and mothers who suffer needlessly, Lord, hear our prayer.

For all those who have been forced into unemployment, who long to return to work, for all those who struggle to support their families, Lord, hear our prayer.

For the soldiers who are misguided in thinking that their bullets will bring about peace, for those who feel called to conscientiously object to military orders, Lord, hear our prayer.

For the children who cry in their beds at night and wonder â€˝what have I done?"

For the mothers and fathers who must try to explain the unexplainable, Lord, hear our prayer.

For all the children who have died before their time, for the soldiers who allow their uniform to strip them of their humanity, for the healers who are denied the opportunity to use their gifts, Lord, hear our prayer.

For the redemption of souls of both victim and perpetrator, for those who commit themselves to the forgiveness of sins, Lord, hear our prayer.

Amen.