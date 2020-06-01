Faith never fails

A reader of Catholic Online sent the published image to us, of her brother recovering in the hospital with the intercession of Our Lady of Lourdes.

LOS ANGELES, CA (California Network) - The intercession of Our Lady is powerful and is attributed to many miraculous recoveries. The intercession of the saints is real, and many Catholics have stories of their own of granted requests.

From our reader, we have these words: "With so much confusion, despair and anxiety, faith will never fail. Here's a picture of my brother in-law's hand holding a rosary, with all its promises from Our Blessed Mother. I was praying the rosary for my sister and him while she sent me this photo. I knew My Lady of Lourdes would heal my brother in- law, but she was already at work as I began to pray. One more miracle on her heavenly record for the Queen of Heaven and Earth, Mary. Please circulate! I think it will awaken my hearts. God bless."

At this time let us pray for peace, calm, and healing. Our world needs the intercession of Mary and the saints, which alone can heal us of the physical and spiritual illness that plagues us. No matter what happens, the Church will abide, as will Jesus Christ and His promises of salvation.

LET US PRAY

Prayer to Our Lady of Lourdes

Oh ever immaculate Virgin, Mother of Mercy, Health of the Sick, Refuge of Sinners, Comfortess of the Afflicted, you know my wants, my troubles, my sufferings. Look upon me with mercy. When you appeared in the grotto of Lourdes, you made it a privileged sanctuary where you dispense your favors, and where many sufferers have obtained the cure of their infirmities, both spiritual and corporal. I come, therefore, with unbounded confidence to implore your maternal intercession. My loving Mother, obtain my request. I will try to imitate your virtues so that I may one day share your company and bless you in eternity. Amen.



