Lockdown blues? Try some FREE courses at Catholic Online School!

5/11/2020 (2 hours ago)
Published in Living Faith
Keywords: Catholic Online School, free, Catholic, education
LOS ANGELES, CA (California Network) - Catholic Online School has hundreds of lessons you can take for free, anytime, anywhere. All you need is a smart device, such as a phone or tablet and your email address. You can also take courses from your laptop or PC. Enrollment is quick.
Here are some suggested courses to help you get started.
Test your Catholic knowledge with the Catholic Knowledge Assessment. This is a basic level assessment, suitable for young students and new Catholics. It's a great tool for teachers and catechists who want to assess new students' knowledge levels. It's also fun! Can you get a perfect score?
Learn more about the Blessed Virgin Mary taking a course from this collection. There is a special course on the Secret Message of Our Lady of Fatima.
Confirmation with Certificate of Completion will help students learn about their faith as they prepare to make their Confirmation. The course comes with a certificate of completion. Several parishes are using this course to assist with faith formation. The course is also suitable for RCIA students too. Even long-confirmed Catholics write to us saying they find the course enriching, and we know you will too!
If you'd like to have a little fun, Explore the Bible will take you on a series of mini-adventures where you can learn some interesting facts about the mysteries of the Bible from a Catholic perspective.
If you'd like to delve deeper into your faith, The Moral Life in Christ by Deacon Fredrick Bartels will help you understand why morality and the virtues matter. There's also a course about Purgatory. This course will teach anyone about the Catholic belief in Purgatory. How do we know it exists? Should we be afraid of it?
Catholic Online School has hundreds of courses to explore, and it will help you learn while passing time. It is a wonderful resource for homeschoolers, teachers, catechists, and even Catholics who just want to learn more or take refresher.
