WATCH BISHOP STRICKLAND LIVE - 'One, Holy, Catholic, Apostolic... and Isolated'

The COVID-19 pandemic is disrupting normal life for hundreds of millions of Catholics around the globe. Unable to attend Mass, many feel the effects of losing the benefit of the Sacraments, particularly Reconciliation and the Eucharist. What can we do to remain spiritually healthy during this time of trial?
Join this live discussion about prayer, liturgy, and living out our faith in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
5/7/2020 (1 day ago)
LOS ANGELES, CA (California Network) - Due to the COVID-19 global health crisis, many Catholics are unable to attend Mass and receive the benefit of the Sacraments. How are we to respond to this period of prolonged isolation?
A Zoom conference will address this topic on Thursday, May 7 at 8:00 PM, Central Daylight Time.
The good news is, there are answers! Bishop Strickland of the Diocese of Tyler Texas will join Dr. Stacy Trasancos, Executive Director of the St. Phillip Institute, and host Tom Gourlay, Manager of Campus Ministry at the University of Notre Dame, Australia, for a special, LIVE discussion. The event is called: "One, Holy, Catholic, Apostolic, (and Isolated) Church - Understanding prayer and liturgy in a time of social distancing."
This discussion is brought to us by the University of Notre Dame, Australia, and Evangelisation Australia.
Those living in Australia can view the live discussion at 9:00 AM on May 8 (Australian Western Standard Time).
The panel discussion will focus on living out our faith in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
To view the discussion you will need to register in advance. Do that now by clicking here!
We hope you enjoy the discussion and feel refreshed in your faith as we live through these extraordinary times.
