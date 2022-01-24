5 Reasons Going To Church Is Important (even on days you feel like you can skip)

Sometimes, we let life become too busy and too complicated. It becomes difficult to make time for God and the Church. Things like family functions, schoolwork, house cleaning, kid's activities can become overwhelming and overshadow your need to attend Church. While these are all good, valuable life activities, it's important you don't let them take away from church attendance. Remember, what God says is important.

Going to Church isn't just about feeling like you've done what God wants, though. There is no gold star for attendance. Church is not just a place to go, it is a living body God wants you to be a part of forever.

There is an incredible amount of value in choosing to do life together with the body of Christ.

Here are some excellent reasons for going to church, even when you don't want to:



1. To Hear God's Holy Word



"Indeed, the word of God is living and effective, sharper than any two-edged sword, penetrating even between soul and spirit, joints and marrow, and able to discern reflections and thoughts of the heart." (Hebrews 4:12)

When you choose to attend church to hear the Word of God, you experience Christ in a different way than you would sitting home and watching the Gospel on television. God never instructed His followers to "entertain" the troops. He commanded they preach the Truth.

In preaching, the Word of God can transform lives, call sinners to repentance, encourage the lost, and inspire the Lord's people to love and serve Christ. Sitting within the body of Christ and listening to the great word is much more powerful.

2. Use Your Gift

The day we were born, God equipped His children with gifts to serve Christ. From preaching to encouraging, hospitality to administration, God wants us to exercise His gifts. According to Crosswalk.com, in most churches, about 20 percent of the people do 80 percent of the work. More people should be inspired to get involved with their church.

Luke 10:2 reminds us, "He said to them, "'The harvest is abundant, but the laborers are few; so ask the master of the harvest to send out laborers for his harvest.'" "A well running ministry may appear to have all its bases covered -- and it might." But a closer look could show how much more they would benefit with help from others.

3. To Bear Burdens



"Bear one another's burdens, and so you will fulfill the law of Christ." (Galatians 6:2) When life gets hard, the easy thing to do is go into hiding and forget you are needed. Those who are a part of a church family understand how valuable going to church during life's most difficult times can be. They never have to feel alone. Going to church can help you receive affirmation of others, and receive blessings, support and prayers.

4. To Teach Kids to Love the Church

It's becoming too common for parents to drop their children off at church and leave. It's likely these people grew up in the church but left after becoming an adult. Now, their own children are in need of the Word of God.

If you want to teach your children to love God, truly, they need to see that you love God. They will learn to love God's people, when they observe you loving God's people.

"No disciple is superior to the teacher; but when fully trained, every disciple will be like his teacher." (Luke 6:40)

5. It Is What God Wants



"We should not stay away from our assembly, as is the custom of some, but encourage one another, and this all the more as you see the day drawing near." (Hebrews 10:25). God only wants what is best for you. The reason God wants you to regularly attend church is because it is good for you. He wants all His people to learn to exhort one another as the days become darker and Christ's return approaches.