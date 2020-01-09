Grade 1 Catechism due this year in Catholic Online School

Complete Grade 1 Catechism course will be published this year.

Catholic Online School has announced its Grade 1 Catechism course will be completed and published this year. Lessons within the course will be published as soon as they are ready.

LOS ANGELES, CA (California Network) - Catholic Online School will have Grade 1 Catechism completed this year, with around a hundred lessons. Each lesson is accompanied by a video and complete lesson plan for catechists.

At this time, there are five courses published in Grade 1 Catechism, with four lessons in each course. Courses will be published as soon as they are ready and the complete Grade 1 Catechism class will be finished this year. Catechists can use the lessons that are already published in the school.

Once Grade 1 Catechism is completed, Grade 2 will follow, then Grade 3 and so on, through the 8th grade. Once all courses are complete, there will be around 1,000 catechism lessons in total for catechists to use.

The lessons are bite-sized, which means the videos are short, usually around three to five minutes in duration. The short lessons facilitate learning. It is more difficult for children to retain knowledge from longer lessons.

Each lesson comes with a complete lesson plan. The lesson plan includes a list of assessable outcomes, a video script, a study guide, and a quiz. An answer key and supplemental resources are also included.

While the lessons are targeted at children, they can be used to instruct adults and those who are new to the faith. In fact, Catholic Online School often receives comments that lifelong Catholics are taking these courses as a refresher for their faith. Some express surprise at the knowledge, saying the courses answer questions they've had since they were young. Many express appreciation, explaining the courses in the school are helping them to appreciate and strengthen their Catholic faith.

A few letters have come in to Catholic Online School explaining it is the only resource available for catechists in some parts of the world where books and materials are scarce. While internet access seems ubiquitous (there are more smartphones than flushing toilets in the world!) books and other materials can be expensive or non-existent. Meanwhile, teachers can use a single tablet or projector to share Catholic Online School with all their students.

Catholic Online School is free for all who wish to use it. There is no tuition, or anything to buy. Instead, the school is supported by the kind and generous donations of those who believe in the value of Catholic education. If you would like to be counted in that number, you may support this wonderful, growing platform by giving here.

---





Copyright 2019 - Distributed by THE CALIFORNIA NETWORK