In The Clouds: 7 times God miraculously appeared
FREE Catholic Classes
The Heavenly Father can sometimes present Himself in the most mysterious and unexpected ways. These little moments of hope where God makes Himself known completely captivate our hearts and souls.
God's hand outlined in the clouds.
Highlights
Catholic Online (https://www.catholic.org)
8/9/2021 (6 hours ago)
Published in Living Faith
Keywords: God, Heaven, Miraculous appearance, appearance, miracle, God's image, Clouds
LOS ANGELES, CA (Catholic Online) - One of the most common "appearances" God makes can be seen in the clouds. No one can for certain explain why this is, but the Bible addresses a connection between God and the clouds multiple times.
Psalm 97:2 reads, "Clouds and thick darkness surround Him; Righteousness and justice are the foundation of His throne." And "Clouds are a hiding place for Him, so that He cannot see; And He walks on the vault of heaven," is stated in Jobs 22:14.
Clouds are mentioned again in Revelation 14:14. "Then I looked, and behold, a white cloud, and sitting on the cloud was one like a son of man, having a golden crown on His head and a sharp sickle in His hand."
Clouds are often referred to as Heavenly and are looked upon during times of stress. Clouds provide a sense of unknown wonder as they cover the gates to Heaven.
Some of God's faithful followers have experienced his incredible presence and were able to capture the following Godly appearance in Earth's clouds.
---
'Help Give every Student and Teacher FREE resources for a world-class Moral Catholic Education'
Copyright 2021 - Distributed by Catholic Online
To all our readers, Please don't scroll past this.Today, we humbly ask you to defend Catholic Online's independence. 98% of our readers don't give; they simply look the other way. If you donate just $5.00, or whatever you can, Catholic Online could keep thriving for years. Most people donate because Catholic Online is useful. If Catholic Online has given you $5.00 worth of knowledge this year, take a minute to donate. Show the volunteers who bring you reliable, Catholic information that their work matters. If you are one of our rare donors, you have our gratitude and we warmly thank you. Help Now >
- Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
- Unfailing Prayer to St. Anthony
- The Rosary in English
- Come Holy Spirit
- Hail, Holy Queen
- Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
LIVE Catholic Lessons (FREE)
FREE Catholic Classes Pick a class, you can learn anything
Saints & Angels
Prayers
- Trending Saints:
- St. John Francis Regis
- St. Emily de Vialar
- St. Germana Cousin
- St. Luthgard
We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.
Help Now >
Copyright 2021 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2021 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.