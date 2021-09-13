Start every morning off the right way... with God!

We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.
"God bestows His blessings without discrimination. The followers of Jesus are children of God, and they should manifest the family likeness by doing good to all, even to those who deserve the opposite." - F.F. Bruce
LOS ANGELES, CA (Catholic Online) - Every morning we are gifted with another chance to show love for Our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
There is no greater way to begin your morning than with these 10 inspiring Bible verses:
Romans 12:2 "Do not conform yourselves to this age but be transformed by the renewal of your mind, that you may discern what is the will of God, what is good and pleasing and perfect."
Proverbs 3:6 "In all your ways be mindful of him, and he will make straight your paths."
Philippians 4:6 "Have no anxiety at all, but in everything, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, make your requests known to God."
Isaiah 41:10 "Do not fear: I am with you; do not be anxious: I am your God. I will strengthen you, I will help you, I will uphold you with my victorious right hand."
Matthew 6:33 "But seek first the kingdom [of God] and his righteousness,[a] and all these things will be given you besides."
Philippians 4:7 "Then the peace of God that surpasses all understanding will guard your hearts and minds in Christ Jesus."
Proverbs 3:5 "Trust in the Lord with all your heart, on your own intelligence do not rely."
Jeremiah 29:11 "For I know well the plans I have in mind for you - of the Lord - plans for your welfare and not for woe, so as to give you a future of hope."
Matthew 6:34 "Do not worry about tomorrow; tomorrow will take care of itself. Sufficient for a day is its own evil."
Philippians 4:8 "Finally, brothers, whatever is true, whatever is honorable, whatever is just, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is gracious, if there is any excellence and if there is anything worthy of praise, think about these things."
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.