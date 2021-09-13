Start every morning off the right way... with God!

Wake up and thank God you are still alive.

LOS ANGELES, CA (Catholic Online) - Every morning we are gifted with another chance to show love for Our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

There is no greater way to begin your morning than with these 10 inspiring Bible verses:

Romans 12:2 "Do not conform yourselves to this age but be transformed by the renewal of your mind, that you may discern what is the will of God, what is good and pleasing and perfect."



Proverbs 3:6 "In all your ways be mindful of him, and he will make straight your paths."

"Do not worry about tomorrow; tomorrow will take care of itself. Sufficient for a day is its own evil." Matthew 6:34

Philippians 4:6 "Have no anxiety at all, but in everything, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, make your requests known to God."



Isaiah 41:10 "Do not fear: I am with you; do not be anxious: I am your God. I will strengthen you, I will help you, I will uphold you with my victorious right hand."



Matthew 6:33 "But seek first the kingdom [of God] and his righteousness,[a] and all these things will be given you besides."



Philippians 4:7 "Then the peace of God that surpasses all understanding will guard your hearts and minds in Christ Jesus."

Jeremiah 29:11 "For I know well the plans I have in mind for you - of the Lord - plans for your welfare and not for woe, so as to give you a future of hope."





Philippians 4:8 "Finally, brothers, whatever is true, whatever is honorable, whatever is just, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is gracious, if there is any excellence and if there is anything worthy of praise, think about these things."



