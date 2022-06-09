10 emotional prayers for healing and hope in a world of tragedy
The world seems like it is in complete shambles right now. There are wars, racism, sexism, assaults, murders and suicides. Every day, hundreds of people are forced to see their loved ones ripped out of their lives.
Every one of us deserves a better tomorrow.
We need help.
The whole world needs healing. We need to come together to conquer the evil that continuously plagues our world. Together we are more powerful than we are alone, and right now we need all the power we can get.
Look up to Our Lord and Savior in Heaven, Jesus Christ and ask him for help and healing... for yesterday, for today, and for tomorrow.
No one deserves to send their child off to school in fear of another school shooting. No one deserves to go to work fearing sexual harassment. No one deserves to fear their children will starve because they can't afford to put food on the table. No one deserves to fear being persecuted for their race or religion.
Every one of us deserves a better tomorrow.Here are some wonderful prayers to pray for healing:
A Prayer for Healing a Loved One
Parents' Prayer for Their Children
A Mother's Prayer to the Guardian Angels of Her Children
