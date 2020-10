Adorable animals PRAY on St. Francis of Assisi's feast day (PHOTOS)

"If God can work through me, he can work through anyone."

St. Francis of Assisi is the patron saint of animals, and he often preached sermons to animals. On his feast day, we take a moment to remember all of our furry little friends. Animals come in all shapes and sizes, and each and every one has an important place in God's creation.

We praise all creatures as brothers and sisters under God.

