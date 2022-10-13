3 inspirational reminders of hope for Catholics facing darkness

Tears roll down my face as a sea of blankets threaten to pull me completely under. I fight to stay afloat while the darkness continues to pull me down like a thousand needles hooked to anchors. Terrifying thoughts run rampant through my fragile mind, "what's the point anymore. I just want to stop hurting."

LOS ANGELES, CA (Catholic Online) - At that moment a small sliver of light sneaks through my blackout curtains, and I'm reminded that even in the worst of times when nothing feels like it matters anymore, hope can be found if you look for it.

When the darkness starts to creep into your life, it is important to know that you are not alone. Many people have struggled with suicidal thoughts and depression.



Examples of once strong men who took their life can be found throughout history, even in the Bible.

In First Samuel chapter 31, we learn about King Saul's struggle after he was defeated by the enemy and wounded. He chose to end his life out of fear of being abused by his captors. After his armor-bearer had refused to kill him, he chose to fall on his sword.

And then there was Judas. While he may not be the best example of one to find hope in, he displayed some of the most relatable traits of darkness. After betraying Christ, he was overcome by a great sense of guilt and despair that ultimately led to his suicide. "Instead of repenting and seeking forgiveness after betraying Christ, he allowed the great burden of sin to lead him to this terrible end," according to Crosswalk.com.

In each of the stories found in the Bible, one thing is clear; they did not have to end their lives the way they did. Hope can be found in Christ; He is greater and more powerful than us or the darkness we face.

With some help from Crosswalk.com, here are some key reminders for anyone struggling with depression:

Don't let the fear win. Choose not to be afraid to ask for help; there will always be someone somewhere willing to help you.

"So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand." (Is. 41:10)



Remember God is ALWAYS with you. If you seek Him, He will not turn His back on you. He will be there through the hardest of times.

"Cast your cares on the Lord and he will sustain you; he will never let the righteous fall." (Ps. 55:22)



He has a greater plan for you. This is not the end of the road, by far. Even when everything hurts and hope is nowhere to be found, God has a something good in store for you. Nothing remains the same forever.



"For I know the plans I have for you, declares the Lord, plans for welfare and not for evil, to give you a future and a hope." (Jer. 29:11)

If you or a loved one are facing suicidal thoughts and depression, it is important to seek help. You do not have to do this on your own. Call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) at any time day or night 24/7 or go to www.suicidepreventionlifeline.org for more information and help.