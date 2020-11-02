NEVER FORGET: Light a candle for your dearly departed this All Souls' Day
All Souls Day is November 2, what will you do for your dearly departed?
Please do not let your loved ones go forgotten on their special day of remembrance.
November 1 is All Saint's Day, and it is a holy day of obligation, however, Monday, November 2, is All Souls' Day, and it is not a holy day of obligation. Will the souls of your dearly departed go without prayers?
We humbly implore you not to let this day pass unmarked. Please remember your dearly departed on this day.
You are invited to light your candle now on Catholic Online. Please include your intentions for your dearly departed. Do not let them be forgotten. Share your candle with your friends and family on your social networks.
The Catholic Online prayer community promises to join you in your prayers, adding your intentions to theirs.
Click the button below to light your candle. Let us pray.
