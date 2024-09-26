Ancient Tree with Biblical Significance Revived from 1,000-Year-Old Seed in Jerusalem

In a remarkable discovery, scientists have revived a long-lost species of tree from a 1,000-year-old seed found in a cave near Jerusalem. This tree, named "Sheba," belongs to the frankincense and myrrh family, revered in the Bible for their spiritual and medicinal importance. Researchers believe it could be the tree that produced the biblical "tsori," a healing balm referenced in Genesis, Jeremiah, and Ezekiel. This resurrection holds significant implications for both scientific and religious communities, linking ancient biblical knowledge to modern botany.

The seed that sprouted into Sheba was originally unearthed in a 1986-87 archaeological dig in Wadi el-Makkuk, a region steeped in biblical history, known for its limestone and dolomite cliffs. These caves served as shelters for Jewish people during wars with Rome and were later inhabited by Byzantine monks. Despite the grave robbers' disruption of the burial site, researchers uncovered a trove of ancient artifacts, including Roman beads, cloth, and ropes, alongside a collection of ancient seeds. One of these seeds, from the Commiphora genus, grew into what we now know as Sheba.



Dr. Sarah Sallon, a botanist at Hadassah University Medical Center, led the team that carefully nurtured the ancient seed to life. Dr. Sallon's work in botanical resurrection previously brought global attention when she successfully sprouted a 2,000-year-old Judean date palm, nicknamed "Methuselah." Her interest in restoring ancient flora focuses on reviving lost species that could have medicinal value for modern humanity.



While Sheba's revival is an astonishing botanical feat, it is also a profound moment for Catholics and Christians worldwide. Biblical references to "tsori," often translated as "balm" in English, have been debated for centuries.



Could Sheba solve the mystery of this ancient healing balm, which was once so precious that it is mentioned in Genesis and other sacred texts? Biblical scholars have long pondered the identity of the tree that produced "tsori." With Sheba's revival, scientists are closer than ever to understanding the plant's role in sacred history.



Sheba's potential extends beyond its biblical roots. Chemical analysis of the tree's leaves, bark, and resin has shown high levels of medicinal compounds, including pentacyclic triterpenoids, which have been used in ancient burial practices, and squalene, known for its skin-healing properties. These findings suggest that this ancient tree may possess healing properties that could benefit people today.



Dr. Sallon remains hopeful that further studies, including the flowering process of the tree, will unlock more clues to its identity and medicinal uses. The revival of Sheba represents not only a breakthrough in botanical science but a deeper connection to the sacred plants mentioned in the Bible. For Catholics, this remarkable development serves as a reminder of the richness of God's creation and the enduring mystery of the natural world. This discovery encourages us to reflect on the wisdom of ancient peoples and the possibility that plants long lost to history may still have much to teach us about healing and faith.



This significant breakthrough invites Catholics to reflect on the intersection of faith, history, and science, reminding us that the wonders of God's creation are not just historical but living testimonies that continue to unfold today.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Your support makes stories like this possible!

Catholic Online is completely donor supported, allowing us to report on what truly is happening in the world, free of charge and uncensored. A donation to Catholic Online will ensure millions around the world can continue to come to our site to find the faith people are so desperately searching for in life.