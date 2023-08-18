Vancouver Pilgrims Bring Recycled Plastic Rosaries to World Youth Day in Lisbon

In an extraordinary fusion of religious devotion and environmental activism, pilgrims hailing from Vancouver, British Columbia, embarked on a mission to distribute rosaries crafted from recycled ocean plastic to attendees of this year's World Youth Day in Lisbon, Portugal. This groundbreaking initiative, supported by Plastic Bank, sought to highlight the interconnected themes of spirituality and ecological stewardship.



Photo credit: Naja Bertolt Jensen

8/18/2023

Plastic Bank, a social enterprise based in Vancouver, has carved out a unique niche by transforming plastic waste into valuable items. With a dual mission of mitigating plastic pollution in oceans and combating poverty through the elevation of plastic as a valuable resource, Plastic Bank has been making waves in sustainability circles.

Out of the 1,000 recycled plastic rosaries meticulously fashioned for this endeavor, a hundred were distributed during the World Youth Day event held in August. Peter Nitschke, the driving force behind Community Partnerships at Plastic Bank, conveyed his enthusiasm about the overwhelmingly positive response these rosaries received.

Nitschke expressed his optimism that these innovative rosaries would resonate deeply with the core message of Pope Francis' encyclical "Laudato Si'," in which the Pope calls upon global citizens to embrace their role as stewards of the planet. By intertwining faith with environmental consciousness, the objective is to inspire both pilgrims and the broader public to adopt a socially responsible recycling ethos.

The inception of this remarkable initiative, as recounted by Nitschke, was serendipitous in nature. He shared, "Taylor Cannizzaro, our chief relationship officer, was en route to Rome for discussions on potential collaborations between Plastic Bank and the Vatican's Dicastery for Integral Human Development. A chance encounter with a fellow passenger, a rosary artisan, sparked the innovative idea of crafting rosaries from plastic slated for our oceans."

The entire process, as elaborated upon by Nitschke, is centered around community engagement. "Local communities engage in collecting plastic waste from diverse sources, spanning coastal areas to urban neighborhoods. This not only contributes to environmental cleanup but also uplifts these communities economically."

Nitschke lauded an impressive initiative in Brazil, where a parish succeeded in amassing over 24,000 kilograms (approximately 53,000 pounds) of plastic in a short span of time. He remarked, "Such endeavors underscore the transformative potency of grassroots movements."

Once collected, the plastic undergoes a remarkable transformation, eventually being molded into a range of products, including the distinctive rosary beads.

Furthermore, Nitschke delved into the societal impact of their initiative. "These rosaries are meticulously crafted by individuals at the Manila City Jail as part of a specialized program by the Philippine Bureau of Jail Management and Penology. This program provides inmates, referred to as People of Deprived Liberties, with opportunities for skill development and income generation."

Pope Francis, in his encyclical "Laudato Si'," emphasized, "The escalating problem of marine waste and the safeguarding of the open seas pose specific challenges," stressing "our responsibility to safeguard the oceans as an integral aspect of a holistic vision of human progress."

This innovative initiative showcases the powerful intersection of faith, environmental consciousness, and community action, encapsulating a profound message of hope and stewardship for the planet we all call home.