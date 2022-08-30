Why supermarket beef costs more than we think
FREE Catholic Classes
How does supermarket beef cost you MORE?
Why you're looking at the planet's most expensive beef.
Highlights
8/30/2022 (1 hour ago)
Published in Green
Keywords: Montana Ranch and Cattle Company, Beef, Cow, Steak, Greatest Meat on Earth
When you shop for beef, you have a powerful choice to make. Do you add pastured beef to your cart, or something from an industrial farm? If you choose industrial farm beef at the supermarket, is it to save a few pennies?
For someone looking to feed a family quick, the decision is easy. The cheaper product gets the job done. It's an understandable choice. But few people know what this choice means. Most assume they're stretching their dollar. It is an expensive decision.
You may have heard people say, the most expensive product is a cheap one. It's true. In the case of beef, industrially raised beef can be costly in many ways.
Industrial ranchers produce cheap beef by packing as many cattle as possible on the land. The cattle live in filth. Insects swarm over them. Ranchers give them injections to slow or stop disease and promote growth. They force them to consume grain instead of grasses, then rush them to slaughter. Ranchers transport these cattle live, crammed into trucks, sometimes for hundreds of miles. They suffer without food or water. The experience can last for days. The slaughterhouse is only interested in rapid processing. The experience is stressful for the animals. Finally, we pick up this beef at the market and eat it. We save only a few cents on the pound. Few ask, what effect does this have on our bodies?
Even if this beef has little or no impact on our health, what about the issue of sustainability? What do these operations to do the land? How about our water supplies? Feedlots scar the land, their runoff enters our water supplies. The lots give off a stench that carries for miles.
This is expensive!
Pastured beef is better for all. Cattle do better in natural environments. Your beef isn't raised in filth. They fatten slower, in a natural environment. Processing takes place at the ranch, or close by, so the process isn't so stressful for the animals.
By raising cattle sustainably, we preserve the land. In fact, the cattle aerate the land and fertilize it. This improves marginal land and can heal damaged land. The water runoff from these pastures isn't contaminated beyond use. And the air is clean and fresh. Happier cows produce better products, including milk, cheese, and meats. And it's just the right way to be.
This means our cattle take longer to grow and go to market. Our profit margins are lower but two important things matter more: the land, and our business are sustainable and regenerative. It means you get a much better product.
When you want to enjoy a memorable dining experience, the cheap stuff just won't do. Choose Montana Ranch and Cattle beef instead and savor 'The Greatest Meat in the World'.
FREE Catholic Classes Pick a class, you can learn anything
Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.
-
-
Saint of the Day for Tuesday, Aug 30th, 2022
-
Mysteries of the Rosary
-
Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
-
St. Rumon
-
Bible
-
Popular Prayers
-
Unfailing Prayer to St. Anthony
-
Female / Women Saints
-
The Apostles' Creed
-
Popular Saints
Daily Catholic
- Daily Readings for Wednesday, August 31, 2022
- St. Raymond Nonnatus: Saint of the Day for Wednesday, August 31, 2022
- Prayer of Spouses for Each Other: Prayer of the Day for Wednesday, August 31, 2022
- Daily Readings for Tuesday, August 30, 2022
- St. Rumon: Saint of the Day for Tuesday, August 30, 2022
- Prayer for Protection by the Holy Cross: Prayer of the Day for Tuesday, August 30, 2022
Saints & Angels
Prayers
To all our readers,Please don't scroll past this. We interrupt your reading to humbly ask you to defend Catholic Online School's independence. 98% of our readers don't give; they look the other way. If you are an exceptional reader who has already donated, we sincerely thank you. If you donate just $10.00, or whatever you can, Catholic Online School could keep thriving for years. Most people donate because Catholic Online School is useful. If Catholic Online School has given you $10.00 worth of knowledge this year, take a minute to donate. Show the world that access to Catholic education matters to you. Thank you.
Help Now >
Copyright 2021 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2021 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.