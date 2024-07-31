Discover the Best Catholic Products at Catholic Online Shopping
FREE Catholic Classes
Are you looking for a one-stop shop for all your Catholic needs? Look no further thanÂ Catholic Online Shopping, the premier destination for high-quality religious products. Our mission is to provide you with a diverse selection of items that help you deepen your faith and share it with others. Here is a glimpse of what we have to offer
Sale ending soon shop now
h4>Religious JewelryOur collection of religious jewelry includes beautiful and meaningful pieces such as:
- Crucifix Necklaces: Elegant and timeless, our crucifix necklaces are available in various materials including gold, silver, and stainless steel.
- Medals: Choose from a wide range of medals featuring beloved saints, the Virgin Mary, and other religious symbols. These make perfect gifts for baptisms, confirmations, and other special occasions.
- Rosaries: We offer an extensive selection of rosaries crafted from high-quality materials like crystal, wood, and pearl. Each rosary is designed to be a cherished keepsake.
Books and BiblesEnhance your spiritual journey with our comprehensive collection of books and Bibles:
- Bibles: From family Bibles to study Bibles, we have editions suited for everyone. Our Bibles come in various translations and styles to meet your preferences.
- Prayer Books: Discover prayer books that cater to different needs and occasions, including daily devotionals, novenas, and prayers for specific intentions.
- Inspirational Books: Dive into inspiring stories, theological works, and guides to living a faithful life. Our books are written by renowned authors and theologians.
Home DecorBring a touch of faith into your home with our beautiful home decor items:
- Statues and Figurines: Adorn your living spaces with statues and figurines of Jesus, the Virgin Mary, saints, and angels. Each piece is meticulously crafted to add a serene and holy presence to your home.
- Crucifixes and Crosses: Display your faith proudly with our wide array of crucifixes and crosses, perfect for any room.
- Wall Art: Choose from a variety of inspirational wall art, including framed prints, plaques, and canvas art featuring scripture verses, religious scenes, and more.
Sacramental GiftsCelebrate significant religious milestones with our selection of sacramental gifts:
- Baptism Gifts: Find thoughtful and meaningful gifts for baptisms, including keepsakes, baptismal gowns, and personalized items.
- Confirmation Gifts: Explore a variety of gifts perfect for confirming the faith of your loved ones, such as medals, books, and inspirational jewelry.
- First Communion Gifts: Commemorate this special day with our selection of First Communion gifts, including rosaries, Bibles, and keepsake boxes.
Church SuppliesEquip your church with our extensive range of church supplies:
- Liturgical Items: We offer a variety of liturgical items such as chalices, patens, ciboriums, and altar linens.
- Candles: From votive candles to sanctuary lights, our candles are designed to enhance the spiritual ambiance of your church.
- Vestments: Browse our selection of high quality vestments, including chasubles, stoles, and albs, available in various liturgical colors.
Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.
-
-
Mysteries of the Rosary
-
St. Faustina Kowalska
-
Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
-
Saint of the Day for Wednesday, Oct 4th, 2023
-
Popular Saints
-
St. Francis of Assisi
-
Bible
-
Female / Women Saints
-
7 Morning Prayers you need to get your day started with God
-
Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
Discover the Best Catholic Products at Catholic Online Shopping
-
Lawsuit against Google alleges pro-life censorship
-
Did you Know? Infanticide is LEGAL in California
-
Archaeological Discovery Affirms Biblical Account of Angelic Protection in Jerusalem
-
Altar from Christ's Tomb Discovered at Church of the Holy Sepulchre
Daily Catholic
- Daily Readings for Thursday, August 01, 2024
- St. Alphonsus Marie Liguori: Saint of the Day for Thursday, August 01, 2024
- For Motherhood: Prayer of the Day for Thursday, August 01, 2024
- Daily Readings for Wednesday, July 31, 2024
- St. Ignatius Loyola: Saint of the Day for Wednesday, July 31, 2024
- Prayer of St. Ignatius Loyola: Prayer of the Day for Wednesday, July 31, 2024
Saints & Angels
Prayers
Copyright 2024 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2024 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.