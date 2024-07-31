 Skip to content

We ask you, humbly, to help.

Little girl looking Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you. Help Now >

Discover the Best Catholic Products at Catholic Online Shopping

  1. Catholic Online
  2. News
  3. Blog
Free World Class Education
FREE Catholic Classes

Are you looking for a one-stop shop for all your Catholic needs? Look no further thanÂ Catholic Online Shopping, the premier destination for high-quality religious products. Our mission is to provide you with a diverse selection of items that help you deepen your faith and share it with others. Here is a glimpse of what we have to offer

Download 100's of Prayers for free

Download 100's of Prayers for free
Sale ending soon shop now

Sale ending soon shop now

Highlights

By W.Caine
7/31/2024 (7 hours ago)

Published in Blog

Keywords: Catholic, catholic online shopping, medals, jewelry, rosary, bibles, gifts, prayer

h4>Religious JewelryOur collection of religious jewelry includes beautiful and meaningful pieces such as:

  • Crucifix Necklaces: Elegant and timeless, our crucifix necklaces are available in various materials including gold, silver, and stainless steel.
  • Medals: Choose from a wide range of medals featuring beloved saints, the Virgin Mary, and other religious symbols. These make perfect gifts for baptisms, confirmations, and other special occasions.
  • Rosaries: We offer an extensive selection of rosaries crafted from high-quality materials like crystal, wood, and pearl. Each rosary is designed to be a cherished keepsake.

Books and Bibles

Enhance your spiritual journey with our comprehensive collection of books and Bibles:
  • Bibles: From family Bibles to study Bibles, we have editions suited for everyone. Our Bibles come in various translations and styles to meet your preferences.
  • Prayer Books: Discover prayer books that cater to different needs and occasions, including daily devotionals, novenas, and prayers for specific intentions.
  • Inspirational Books: Dive into inspiring stories, theological works, and guides to living a faithful life. Our books are written by renowned authors and theologians.

Home Decor

Bring a touch of faith into your home with our beautiful home decor items:
  • Statues and Figurines: Adorn your living spaces with statues and figurines of Jesus, the Virgin Mary, saints, and angels. Each piece is meticulously crafted to add a serene and holy presence to your home.
  • Crucifixes and Crosses: Display your faith proudly with our wide array of crucifixes and crosses, perfect for any room.
  • Wall Art: Choose from a variety of inspirational wall art, including framed prints, plaques, and canvas art featuring scripture verses, religious scenes, and more.

Sacramental Gifts

Celebrate significant religious milestones with our selection of sacramental gifts:
  • Baptism Gifts: Find thoughtful and meaningful gifts for baptisms, including keepsakes, baptismal gowns, and personalized items.
  • Confirmation Gifts: Explore a variety of gifts perfect for confirming the faith of your loved ones, such as medals, books, and inspirational jewelry.
  • First Communion Gifts: Commemorate this special day with our selection of First Communion gifts, including rosaries, Bibles, and keepsake boxes.

Church Supplies

Equip your church with our extensive range of church supplies:
  • Liturgical Items: We offer a variety of liturgical items such as chalices, patens, ciboriums, and altar linens.
  • Candles: From votive candles to sanctuary lights, our candles are designed to enhance the spiritual ambiance of your church.
  • Vestments: Browse our selection of high quality vestments, including chasubles, stoles, and albs, available in various liturgical colors.
At Catholic Online Shopping, we are dedicated to providing you with exceptional customer service and high quality products that inspire and uplift. Visit us today at catholiconline.shopping and explore our extensive selection of Catholic products. Whether you are shopping for yourself or looking for the perfect gift, you will find everything you need to nurture and share your faith.

Enjoy our Confirmation Class? Pay it Foward

Enjoy our Confirmation Class? Pay it Foward
Shop Rosaries

Shop Rosaries

Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.

Saint of the Day logo
Prayer of the Day logo
Catholic PDFs - Print - Free Light a Virtual Prayer Candle
Discover the Best Catholic Products at Catholic Online Shopping

Daily Catholic

Light your Free Virtual Prayer Candle: We will pray with you

Light your Free Virtual Prayer Candle: We will pray with you

Saints & Angels

Prayers

Bible

More of Catholic Online

Enjoy our Saints? Help Us make more

Enjoy our Saints? Help Us make more

Catholic Online Logo

Copyright 2024 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2024 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.

Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.