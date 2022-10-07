We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.
Help Now >
Awake! We are sleepwalking toward nuclear war!
FREE Catholic Classes
Sixty years ago, in October 1962, for 13 highly frightful days, the Soviet Union and the United States militarily stood toe-to-toe over the Soviet Union's installation of nuclear missiles in Cuba -- just 90 miles from Florida -- and the United States' subsequent naval blockade around that nation island. This confrontation, which came to be known as the Cuban Missile Crisis, was as close as the world has ever come to nuclear war -- until now!
In response to Russian President Vladimir Putin's increasingly alarming threats to use nuclear weapons in his war with Ukraine, U.S. President Joe Biden warned that if Putin uses a tactical nuclear weapon, which is a highly explosive "battlefield" nuclear weapon, that the world could face "Armageddon."
With added ominous emphasis, Biden said, "I don't think there's any such thing as the ability to easily (use) a tactical nuclear weapon and not end up with Armageddon."
Retired four-star U.S. army general David Petraeus, on U.S. national television, ominously warned that if Russia uses nuclear weapons, "Just to give you a hypothetical, we would respond by leading a NATO -- a collective -- effort that would take out every Russian conventional force that we can see and identify in the battlefield in Ukraine and also in Crimea and every ship in the Black Sea."
In the event that this very possible scenario, or anything like it, happens, it's reasonable to conclude that it would quickly develop into a full-blown nuclear war.
With Putin threatening to use nuclear weapons, the U.S. and its NATO allies are planning how they will militarily respond to a nuclear attack by Russia upon Ukrainian forces. The unthinkable -- nuclear war -- is being planned! And this of course begs the question: "Why the silence? Why for the sake of God's precious children and God's green earth, are we not demanding a dramatic change of course away from the accelerating trajectory toward the insanity of "Mutually Assured Destruction" -- appropriately known as "MAD"?
In an article titled "Thinking About the Unthinkable in Ukraine -- What Happens if Putin Goes Nuclear?" Richard K. Betts, professor of War and Peace Studies at Columbia University, chillingly states: "The most prevalent notion is an eye-for-an-eye nuclear counterattack destroying Russian targets comparable to the ones the original Russian attack had hit. This is the option that occurs intuitively, but it is unattractive because it invites slow-motion exchanges in which neither side gives up and both ultimately end up devastated" (see: https://fam.ag/3V5zG8t).
I strongly recommend that all adults and teenagers (not children) watch the still highly relevant, chilling 1983 movie "The Day After" which realistically portrays how an escalating set of events could quickly lead to an all-out thermonuclear war, with its horrific aftermath (link to movie: https://bit.ly/3ijEy8v).
Everyone throughout the world, needs to urge President Biden to act in the spirit and example of Jesus -- to be a nonviolent peacemaker as his, and our, Catholic faith teaches.
And please contact your national government representatives, asking them to contact Presidents Biden and Putin with the urgent appeal to back away from the nuclear precipice, declaring an immediate cease-fire and to fully commit to a negotiated peace agreement.
And most of all, let us storm heaven with our personal, liturgical, diocesan and global prayers!
In the days leading up to President Putin's decision to order invading Russian troops into Ukraine, Pope Francis, in an apparent effort to jolt the conscience of the Russian leader, as well as the consciences of all of us, made this appeal: "Let us not forget: war is madness." And he lamented, "Those who wage war forget humanity. How sad it is when persons and peoples think about waging war against each other."
To all this madness the Holy Father boldly declared, "Put down your weapons! God is with the peacemakers, not with those who use violence" (see: https://bit.ly/3Kb7zP0).
----------------------------------
Tony Magliano is an internationally syndicated Catholic social justice and peace columnist. He is available to speak at diocesan or parish gatherings. Tony can be reached at tmag6@comcast.net.
Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.
-
-
Saints & Angels
-
Mysteries of the Rosary
-
Female / Women Saints
-
Saint of the Day for Monday, Oct 10th, 2022
-
Popular Saints
-
Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
-
St. Francis Borgia
-
The Apostles' Creed
-
Saints Fun Facts
-
Bible
Daily Catholic
- Daily Readings for Tuesday, October 11, 2022
- St. John XXIII: Saint of the Day for Tuesday, October 11, 2022
- A Prayer for the Way to Peace: Prayer of the Day for Tuesday, October 11, 2022
- Daily Readings for Monday, October 10, 2022
- St. Francis Borgia: Saint of the Day for Monday, October 10, 2022
- Peace of Heart: Prayer of the Day for Monday, October 10, 2022
Saints & Angels
Prayers
We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.
Help Now >
Copyright 2022 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2022 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.