6 Steps to Go from Broken to Blest

"Come unto Me all who are weary and I will give you rest..." Matthew 28:11

[Today's blog post has been adapted from my new Christian self-help book, How to Go from Broken to Blest, now available on Amazon.]

Are you struggling? Certainly we all struggle from time to time, especially now during this pandemic...But there is always reason to hope. And if you ask God, He will make a way for you to start anew, as you go from broken to blest, particularly in times of adversity. Here are 6 practical steps to follow to help you move from broken to blest in your own life:

6 Practical Steps to Go from Broken to Blest*

Acknowledge you're struggling Put aside all worry & fear Recognize your Greatest Resource Forgive and take the high road Learn to accept imperfections Embrace your healing

This pandemic has many of us in a state of uncertainty, some even fear and despair, as we hope and pray for protection, and that we have a smooth and healthy transition away from sheltering in place. Certainly most of us are acutely aware of the toll the plague has taken on both our country, and the global community. Medically, socially, emotionally, and even financially, our lives have been sorely affected by this most unwelcome, invisible visitor. For Jesus said:

If you find yourself being negatively affected by this difficult time with Covid-19 disrupting our daily lives, and/or life in general, you are not alone. You may even feel broken by infirmity, social isolation, job loss, financial strain, lost loved ones, broken relationships... However, through this new self-help book, 'How to Go from Broken to Blest,' it is possible for you to get back on track quickly, and with ease, as you reach new heights.

By embracing the following 6 steps from my new self-help book, 'How to Go from Broken to Blest,' you can step onto a fresh path, to a new, and better, life as you emerge from this unprecedented time. Could it be that it's time for you to let today be the day you begin living a blessed new life?

In the coming weeks, I will be sharing with you the life-giving 6 Steps included in 'How to Go from Broken to Blest,' in more detail.

