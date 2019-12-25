The Miracle Card

We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.
By Chaplain Adele M. Gill
12/25/2019 (Now)
Highlights
Gratitude is often reserved for Thanksgiving; but I contend that it is even more important at Christmas and Easter... So I have to ask: do you have your Miracle Card, yet?
Some time ago, in prayer, it occurred to me that I have had an abundance of miracles in every aspect of my life, all unexpected, against all odds--Physical healing, healing of depression and anxiety, protection from harm, healing of broken relationships, financial blessings, healing of memories relating to childhood trauma, etc.... Though I can't list them all here, I will tell you that my miracle list is quite extensive, and goes on and on. And I am sure yours is too!
There is such power in the name of Jesus, so much in fact, that repeating His name alone, when not taken in vain, can be your fervent, frequent prayer. No need for eloquent speech when praying. Are you ready to have the Christmas spirit all year long in a way that will radically change your faith experience forever? If so, then consider this:
During this Christmas season, you likely have an empty Christmas card sitting on your kitchen table. Here is something you can easily do to make this Christmas more meaningful, and keep the holiday spirit going all year long. All you need is an empty Christmas card and a pen:
1) Find a Christmas card that you really like.
2) With a permanent marker, write on the top of the front: of the card: "MIRACLE CARD."
3) Say a quick prayer, thanking Jesus for all the blessings and miracles he has given you.
4) Begin by writing inside the card, in small print, a word or phrase that describes any time that Jesus interceded for you or answered your prayers over the past year. It could be anything. I say write small, as you may be rather surprised at all the things He has done for you over the years, and you may even run out of space on your Miracle Card!
5) Continue writing in your Miracle Card throughout the year, going back over time as you remember all the times Jesus has helped you in ways that could not be explained.
6) When you are done, you can revel in your new found joy, and the peace that comes with knowing you are loved unconditionally, by your Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. In essence, in doing this, you are giving Him all the credit for His many blessings!
Keep the card easily accessible. Maybe in your office, or near your bed. Continue throughout the year to write all your lifetime blessings and miracles in your Miracle Card, and continue to pray for whatever you need. For gratitude to God opens the door to His peace and joy, two things that far outlast the seasonal Christmas spirit we have all come to know. This Christmas season, let's acknowledge, and seek, the Great Healer, Comforter, Protector, and Savior, Jesus Christ, and give Him due credit, in gratitude, for all your miracles and blessings!
"The joy of the Lord is your strength." Nehemiah 10:8
************************************************ [ASK] "Ask and you shall receive; seek and you will find; knock and the door will be open to you." Luke 11:9***************************************************
---
Copyright 2019 - Distributed by THE CALIFORNIA NETWORK
