We bet this look at the Mass from SNL will give you a laugh this Christmas!
By Marshall Connolly (NEWS CONSORTIUM)
12/23/2019 (41 minutes ago)
Back in 2014, SNL performed a sketch poking some lighthearted fun at Christmas Mass. While many may already be familiar with the bit, we discovered it via Aletia, who just showcased the video on their site.
Keywords: Catholic, SNL, Mass, laugh, funny, Christmas
LOS ANGELES, CA (California Network) - SNL poked some lighthearted fun at Catholics in 2014 with a sketch about Christmas Mass. The video needs no explanation, and it's good for a few laughs.
Humor is a powerful tool with a serious purpose. It is a way to present topics for consideration that are often considered too sensitive for ordinary discussion or debate. In all literature, it is the clown, the fool, or the blind person who speaks the truth. In this case, the jesters of SNL are speaking to Catholics about how the Mass can sometimes seem strange and the parishioners silly. In fact, every Christian experiences moments like these in their churches, no matter what denomination. Catholic Mass, like every other church service, is celebrated by the laity with they myriad talents and ideas on display.
As with all humor, there is a serious point behind the bit. The Mass can seem cryptic to the uninitiated.
The first step is to make sure we understand the Mass ourselves. Taking courses which explore our faith, asking questions of a priest, deacon or catechist, and reading about the Mass can help us appreciate the Mass. The Mass is not a series of strange prayers and rituals performed for a forgotten purpose. It is a way for us to engage with God and our community at a single moment and place in time. We receive many benefits,including grace, which is supernatural life and help by participating in Mass. We form new friendships. We grow as a community.
The second step is to invite others in to appreciate the mass with us. Bring friends and family to Mass. Even if they never agree to come, always extend the invitation, for on the day you least expect, they will accept. Make sure they can follow along in the Missal. Follow along yourself and hand them yours, pointing out the place if needed. If a person follows along, they can better understand and appreciate what's happening. It resolves some of the mystery. Answer their questions, if you are confident in your response, or help them get the right answers.
If you participate in the Mass as an altar server, a lector, or Eucharistic minister, try your best to be clear and consistent. Look neat and nice, and be serious. Seriousness does not preclude joy! Practice, rehearse, and pay attention. And above all, grow to understand what you are doing and why so you can explain the Mass to others.
Yes, Catholic Mass is an organized celebration, but it is beautiful and faith-fulfilling to those who understand and appreciate the significance of what we do and why.
Enjoy the humor from SNL. But above all, let us learn to enjoy and appreciate the celebration of Mass.
