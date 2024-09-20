Bringing Faith to the Big Screen: Brenda Lorena Garcia's Mission in Hollywood

Brenda Lorena Garcia, the daughter of Salvadoran parents, was born and raised in Los Angeles, California. Though she grew up in a Catholic household, her relationship with God deepened through her experiences of suffering and healing. Now, as a voice actress and stunt double, she actively brings her faith into the Hollywood film industry. In a recent interview with Aleteia, Brenda shared her journey of faith and how she serves God both in her work and personal life.

After studying journalism and earning a master's degree in psychology and counseling, Brenda initially worked on a Telemundo newscast. But it was her transition into the film industry that opened a new path. She became a stunt double, participating in major films such as Fast X, Avatar: The Way of Water, Transformers: The Last Knight, Ant-Man and the Wasp, and The Suicide Squad.

Brenda explained how her unique stature allowed her to double for children and teenagers in many of these films. For example, she has doubled for Jenna Ortega, star of the popular series Wednesday, over the course of two years. Her most recent project is Harold and the Purple Crayon, where she performed stunts for a child character and participated in a challenging helicopter scene.

Brenda's work as a stunt double involves physically demanding and dangerous scenes, which require her to stay in top condition. "I run, do boxing, muay-thai, Brazilian jiu-jitsu, and crossfit. I stay healthy, eat well, and take vitamins," she shared with Aleteia. Despite the intensity of her work, Brenda remains grounded, finding joy not in fame but in her faith. "I don't want to be famous," she said. "However, many people do know who I am, especially in the Catholic world."

Her approach to her work is rooted in prayer. "I pray for everyone," she shared. "But I pray especially when I'm on set, at work. I don't just pray for God to protect them, but for their conversion. I try not to speak so much anymore, if the Holy Spirit doesn't call me to speak. Rather, I prefer to live lovingly, because that's what attracts the world."

For Brenda, her mission is clear: to be a reflection of Christ in an industry that often seems far from faith. "I'm just an instrument, and that's my mission: to help the world come to recognize God," she explained. She also noted that she has seen the power of grace at work in Hollywood, as many prominent figures are coming closer to the Catholic faith. She mentioned actors like Shia LaBeouf, Mark Wahlberg, and Russell Brand, who have recently embraced or rediscovered Catholicism.

Brenda's journey of faith has been marked by personal suffering, which has ultimately led to profound healing and transformation. "I've loved God since I was three years old. But in the past, I didn't know him as I know him now," she said. Her reconversion came through deep struggles, including a two-year battle with depression following a painful betrayal.

"I was about to marry a guy I had been with for seven years. We had a house and everything together; I already had my wedding dress, but at that time he had a baby with another woman," she recounted. This revelation sent her into a deep depression, during which she lost a significant amount of weight and struggled to find the will to live.

But God was with her through the darkest moments. "In those two years, the Lord changed me; he opened my eyes to see sin, but also the good that is in everyone; he purified me," she shared. Brenda found support through a suicide prevention hotline, caring friends, and God's healing grace. Her life is now centered on her faith: "I go to Mass every day in the morning, and I pray the Chaplet of Divine Mercy at three o'clock in the afternoon, because I want to live for God."

Brenda is fully aware of the spiritual battles present in Hollywood. "There's a lot of sin, a lot of Masons and Satanists who do evil and cruel things to receive more power and money, and to manipulate certain people to influence the culture in horrible ways," she revealed to Aleteia. But Brenda knows that her presence in the industry is part of God's plan.

"The Lord has put me where I am, like the other Catholic actors, because if there are no soldiers of God in those places, who is going to fight for Him?" she said. Brenda sees her role in Hollywood as a battle for souls, trusting that God's grace will triumph even in the darkest places.

For Brenda Lorena Garcia, faith is not just a personal conviction but a mission to bring Christ into the world of entertainment, one prayer, and one act of love at a time.

