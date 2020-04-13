Easter Monday Mass (12 PM CT)
Find the Easter Monday Mass here and streaming on Catholic Online Facebook.
Jesus Christ has been raised! Happy Easter Monday!
Highlights
4/13/2020 (3 weeks ago)
Published in Lent / Easter
Keywords: Mass, Easter Monday, Live stream Mass, Live Stream, Easter, Lent, Catholic, Bishop Strickland, Deacon Keith
Easter is more than a day, it is a NEW WAY of living because Jesus Christ has been raised from the Dead.
I am happy to invite you to watch the LIVE STREAM of Bishop Joseph Strickland offering the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass on this Easter Monday. I will serve as His Deacon, proclaim the Holy Gospel and have the privilege of preaching.
With the Mass of Easter day we begin the Octave, eight days of feasting on the readings which Holy Mother Church sets out on the table of the Ambo and receiving the Risen One in the most Holy Eucharist, becoming what we consume. We will hear the marvelous post Resurrection accounts and follow the extraordinary change which occurred in the early Apostles as the power of this Resurrection fashioned them into a living witness for the faith.
We will celebrate Easter for fifty days until we celebrate the next great Feast, the Feast of Pentecost. Alleluias will permeate our worship - and they are meant to inform our lives. That is because, in the words of the great western Church Bishop, Augustine, "we are an Easter people and alleluia is our song."
Everything is different now because that Tomb is empty. We are different now because we have been raised with Christ. We have been capacitated, through the Resurrection, to begin living our lives in a new way.
"God raised this Jesus; of this we are all witnesses." Proclaimed the Apostle Peter in his Pentecost Sermon, a portion of which is read at Holy Mass on this Easter Monday. And, we hear, in the Gospel, of Mary Magdalene and the other Mary encountering the Risen Jesus after they found that the Tomb was empty. He told them: "Go tell my brothers to go to Galilee, and there they will see me."
In the Risen Lord,
Deacon Keith Fournier
Dean of Catholic Online School
Chaplain, Your Catholic Voice Foundation
