Jonathan Roumie to Deliver Commencement Address at The Catholic University of America

Actor and voice artist Jonathan Roumie has been announced as the keynote speaker for The Catholic University of Americaâ€ s Class of 2024 commencement ceremony. Widely recognized for his portrayal of Jesus in the acclaimed television series "The Chosen," Jonathan brings a unique perspective on faith and perseverance to the graduating class.



"The Chosen," now entering its fourth season, has garnered global acclaim for its authentic and relatable depiction of Jesus and his followers, translated into 62 languages. Jonathan's portrayal of Jesus has captivated audiences worldwide, resonating with viewers on a deeply personal level.

In a recent interview, Jonathan shared his journey of faith and struggle in the entertainment industry. Despite facing discouragement in 2018, he made a pivotal decision to surrender completely to God, leading to the role of Jesus in "The Chosen." This transformative experience underscores the importance of perseverance and faith in navigating life's challenges.

Jonathan's commitment to his faith extends beyond his on-screen portrayal. His Amazon Prime documentary series, "Chosen Docuseries: Jonathan and Jesus," provides insight into his personal journey of seeking Christ. Through his work, Jonathan has touched countless lives, inspiring others to deepen their faith and seek a closer relationship with God.