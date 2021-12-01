How to bless your Advent Wreath at home

The Advent Season is upon us, and many of us have put up our Advent Wreaths. Did you know you can bless your Advent Wreath right at home?

Catholic News Agency shared a wonderful way to bless your own Advent Wreath. Even though the first Sunday of Advent has passed, this is still good information to have, if needed.

"When the blessing of the Advent Wreath is celebrated in the home, it is appropriate that it be blessed by a parent or another member of the family.

All make the Sign of the Cross. The leader begins:Our help is in the name of the Lord.

All respond:

Who made heaven and earth.



The leader may use these or similar words to introduce the blessing:

In the short days and long nights of Advent, we realize how we are always needing salvation by our God. Around this wreath, we shall remember God's promise.

Then the Scripture is read:

Listen to the words of the prophet Isaiah: 9:1-2



The people who walked in darkness

have seen a great light.

The people who walked in darkness have seen a great light; upon those who dwelt in the land of gloom, a light has shone. You have brought them abundant joy and great rejoicing.

The reader concludes: The word of the Lord.

All respond: Thanks be to God.

After a time of silence, all join in prayers of intercession and in the Lord's Prayer:

Our Father.

Then the leader invites:

Let us now pray for God's blessing upon us and upon this wreath.

After a short silence, the leader prays:

Lord our God,

we praise you for your Son, Jesus Christ:

he is Emmanuel, the hope of the peoples,

he is the wisdom that teaches and guides us,

he is the Savior of every nation.

Lord God,

let your blessing come upon us

as we light the candles of this wreath.

May the wreath and its light

be a sign of Christ's promise to bring us salvation;

may he come quickly and not delay.

We ask this through Christ our Lord

R. Amen."