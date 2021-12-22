 Skip to content
#GiveCatholic - Support Us Now >

Advent Reflection - Day 25 - The Fourth Wednesday of Advent

  1. Catholic Online
  2. Advent & Christmas Season
  3. Advent & Christmas News
Free World Class Education
FREE Catholic Classes
Advent - A period of repentance, reflection, and waiting.

Advent Reflection - Day 25 - The Fourth Wednesday of Advent

Click to Watch the Advent Reflection - Day 25 - The Fourth Wednesday of Advent video Click to play video now

To all our readers,

Please don't scroll past this. We interrupt your reading to humbly ask you to defend Catholic Online School's independence. 98% of our readers don't give; they look the other way. If you are an exceptional reader who has already donated, we sincerely thank you. If you donate just $10.00, or whatever you can, Catholic Online School could keep thriving for years. Most people donate because Catholic Online School is useful. If Catholic Online School has given you $10.00 worth of knowledge this year, take a minute to donate. Show the world that access to Catholic education matters to you. Thank you.

Help Now >

Highlights

By Marshall Connolly (NEWS CONSORTIUM)
12/22/2021 (22 hours ago)

Published in Christmas / Advent

Keywords: Advent Reflection, Catholic

Within Mary's womb, our Savior stirs. The moment is near! The Holy Family turns from their journey to make preparations.Â 

What plans have you made? Are you ready to turn from them to welcome Christ?Â 

For reflection, let us turn from our plans and prepare to welcome Christ. Let his pending arrival be the focus of our contemplation.Â 

To all our readers,

Please don't scroll past this. We interrupt your reading to humbly ask you to defend Catholic Online School's independence. 98% of our readers don't give; they look the other way. If you are an exceptional reader who has already donated, we sincerely thank you. If you donate just $10.00, or whatever you can, Catholic Online School could keep thriving for years. Most people donate because Catholic Online School is useful. If Catholic Online School has given you $10.00 worth of knowledge this year, take a minute to donate. Show the world that access to Catholic education matters to you. Thank you.

Help Now >

Never Miss any Updates!

Stay up to date with the latest news, information, and special offers.

Advent Reflection - Day 26 - The Fourth Thursday of Advent

LIVE Catholic Lessons (FREE)

Light your Free Virtual Prayer Candle

Saints & Angels

Prayers

Bible

More of Catholic Online

How to Pray the Rosary free PDF download

Catholic Online Logo

Copyright 2021 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2021 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.

Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter!