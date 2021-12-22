Advent Reflection - Day 25 - The Fourth Wednesday of Advent

Within Mary's womb, our Savior stirs. The moment is near! The Holy Family turns from their journey to make preparations.Â

What plans have you made? Are you ready to turn from them to welcome Christ?Â

For reflection, let us turn from our plans and prepare to welcome Christ. Let his pending arrival be the focus of our contemplation.Â