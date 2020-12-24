Advent Reflection - Day 26 - The Fourth Thursday of Advent

This is the last day of this year's Advent preparations. Tonight, we greet the Lord! Many families begin their celebrations this evening, sitting down for a meal and possibly opening gifts.

Depending on what time you attend Mass, either at midnight, dawn, or during the day, you will hear a different reading. However, as part of your family gathering, or even if you are along this evening, it is fitting to read all the Gospel passages associated with this important day.



For reflection, read the following passages and pray.

Matthew 1:1-25

Luke 2:1-14

Luke 2:15-20

John 1:1-18

Merry Christmas!

Click here to learn more about Advent from Catholic Online School!