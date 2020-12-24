To all our readers, Please don't scroll past this.Today, we humbly ask you to defend Catholic Online's independence. 98% of our readers don't give; they simply look the other way. If you donate just $5.00, or whatever you can, Catholic Online could keep thriving for years. Most people donate because Catholic Online is useful. If Catholic Online has given you $5.00 worth of knowledge this year, take a minute to donate. Show the volunteers who bring you reliable, Catholic information that their work matters. If you are one of our rare donors, you have our gratitude and we warmly thank you. Help us do more >
Advent Reflection - Day 26 - The Fourth Thursday of Advent
FREE Catholic Classes
Advent Reflection - Day 26 - The Fourth Thursday of Advent
Highlights
12/24/2020 (1 month ago)
Published in Christmas / Advent
Keywords: Advent Reflection, Catholic
This is the last day of this year's Advent preparations. Tonight, we greet the Lord! Many families begin their celebrations this evening, sitting down for a meal and possibly opening gifts.
Depending on what time you attend Mass, either at midnight, dawn, or during the day, you will hear a different reading. However, as part of your family gathering, or even if you are along this evening, it is fitting to read all the Gospel passages associated with this important day.
For reflection, read the following passages and pray.
Matthew 1:1-25
Luke 2:1-14
Luke 2:15-20
John 1:1-18
Merry Christmas!
Click here to learn more about Advent from Catholic Online School!
- The Apostles' Creed
- Unfailing Prayer to St. Anthony
- Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
- The Gloria
- The Nicene Creed
- Prayer for the Dead
LIVE Catholic Lessons (FREE)
To all our readers, Please don't scroll past this.Today, we humbly ask you to defend Catholic Online's independence. 98% of our readers don't give; they simply look the other way. If you donate just $5.00, or whatever you can, Catholic Online could keep thriving for years. Most people donate because Catholic Online is useful. If Catholic Online has given you $5.00 worth of knowledge this year, take a minute to donate. Show the volunteers who bring you reliable, Catholic information that their work matters. If you are one of our rare donors, you have our gratitude and we warmly thank you. Help us do more >
Saints & Angels
Prayers
- Trending Saints:
- St. Francis de Sales
- St. Michael the Archangel
- St. Agnes
- St. Catherine of Siena
FREE Catholic Classes Pick a class, you can learn anything
Copyright 2021 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2021 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.