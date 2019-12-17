JustOneMore Gift? MISSIO Can Help With That!

As we prepare to celebrate Christmas, offering joy and love, especially to the children in our lives, we know that so many children in the world live a different reality. These vulnerable little ones too often experience dire poverty and immense suffering, endure violence or forced labor, face human trafficking and other challenges beyond their age and innocence.

We know that so many children in the world live a different reality. Highlights By MISSIO

Catholic Online (https://www.catholic.org)

12/17/2019 (15 hours ago)

Published in Christmas / Advent Keywords: Christmas, MISSIO, Gifts, Charity

But you can offer these children hope -- through MISSIO. MISSIO, an online crowdfunding platform of Pope Francis' own Pontifical Mission Societies, lets you choose and donate to mission projects all over the world, and communicate directly with project leaders. Since 2015, MISSIO has given 100% of every donation made directly to the people who need it most. This Advent, MISSIO is asking you to add #JustOneMore gift to your Christmas list, and help one of the many projects that make a real difference in the lives of the world's children.

In New Laredo, Mexico, children encounter drugs, gang violence, and human trafficking on a daily basis. Nearby, at St. John Bosco Home, Father Ernesto gives these children who are fleeing from such horrors a safe space to learn, grow, eat, and sleep. He's running out of money to continue to meet the needs of all those who come seeking his care.

Father Ernesto has asked MISSIO to connect him with people who are willing to provide safety and peace for #JustOneMore child in Mexico this Christmas.

During the dry season, the children of Kisii, Kenya, spend hours wandering from place to place looking for clean water to drink because the rivers dry up. When they finally find water, it's contaminated. But these children are so thirsty and desperate for a drink that they drink the same water animals bathe in and garbage is dumped in.

The result? Their thirst is quenched for the moment. However, the same water that is so refreshing to them causes deadly diseases. In the local hospital, 80 percent of the children are there due to waterborne illness. Sister Joyce is trying to provide these children and the community with safe, clean drinking water. Perhaps you can add these families in Kenya as #JustOneMore gift on your giving list.

An outbreak of Ebola in Liberia has left 373 children under the age of fifteen without families. Is there hope for these little ones? Father Eric Aka thinks so. He knows that an education is an important step in the healing process for these children. They have undergone heartbreaking trauma and suffering in their short lives.

Father Eric has set up a project through MISSIO with the hopes of connecting with donors who are willing to give $60 to pay for a year of schooling for a child in Liberia. How about #JustOneMore gift for one of these children this Christmas?

These are just a few of the many projects that need funding in the Pope's missions. By giving through MISSIO, your Advent and Christmas Seasons will be #JustThatMuchMoreJoyous. To donate or learn about other projects, visit MISSIO.org today.

---





Copyright 2019 - Distributed by THE CALIFORNIA NETWORK