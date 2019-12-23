Advent - A period of repentance, reflection, and waiting.

Advent Reflection - Day 23 The Fourth Monday of Advent

Some families wait until this time to put up their Christmas trees. The reason being, a desire to keep Christmas distinct from Advent, which is a period of spiritual preparation. However, most families have had their trees up for a month!

Regardless of how you prepare for Christmas, there is one thing that matters above all, second only to God, and that's family. The time spent putting up a tree, cleaning house, cooking, and doing everything we do to prepare, should also be spent with family. As we prepare to celebrate the arrival of Christ into one family, let us also celebrate our own.

For reflection, consider how you can spend more quality time with your family, even if it means putting off work or other lesser responsibilities.

Let us pray:

O Emmanuel, our King and Giver of Law:come to save us, Lord our God!