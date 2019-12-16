Advent - A period of repentance, reflection, and waiting.

Advent Reflection - Day 16 - Third Monday of Advent



On this day, we remember that Joseph and Mary sought shelter before Christ was born. Going from house-to-house, they looked for a place where Mary could give birth in some comfort. But wherever they went, there was no room for them. Finally, they were offered the most meager accommodations, a manger where animals were kept. It provided only the most basic shelter from the elements.

In this humble place, Our Savoir would be born.

For reflection, let us contemplate those who have no home, and those who are seeking refuge. Let us consider if there is some act of compassion we can perform to benefit those in need, especially the homeless and the refugees.