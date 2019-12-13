Advent - A period of repentance, reflection, and waiting.

Advent Reflection - Day 13 - The Second Friday of Advent

One of the ways God made Himself known to all the people of the world is through Our Lady. As Catholics, we believe Our Lady appeared before Saint Juan Diego on Tepeyac Hill. Many miracles occurred, but the most famous one is the image of Our Lady on Saint Juan Diego's tilma. Five centuries later, this miraculous image of Our Lady remains perfectly preserved and on public display.

Some scholars have offered interpretations of the image. Common ideas suggest the crescent moon is a symbol of the old Aztec religion, which is being replaced by Christianity. Our Lady appears before the Sun, like a god, yet her head is bowed in prayer, for she herself is not God.

Our Lady points us towards Christ. She has always done so, and continues to do so today.

For reflection, let us find inspiration in the Blessed Virgin Mary, who points us towards Jesus Christ. May we strive to follow her example.