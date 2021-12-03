How to Handle Christmas Stress
Christmas is a season full of joy and happiness. Families gather and spend special, meaningful time together. This should be a time where you are at ease and able to melt into the true meaning of Christmas. However, for many people, that is not the case.
Taking care of your self during the holidays is one of the most important things you can do for your family.
12/3/2021
Christmas / Advent
For most people, Christmas has been overridden with gift giving and huge feasts. Making sure every detail is perfect will start to weigh heavy on hearts and minds. Christmas can often, unintentionally, become a huge source of stress.
How can we handle that Christmas stress without missing out on all the wonderful festivities?
According to Psychology Today, one of the most important things you can do when you are feeling stressed during the holiday season is to accept that this stress is going to happen. Instead of fretting over what or why this is happening, "devote efforts into doing what you can to move forward."
It is also necessary to keep your stress in perspective. It is Christmas and Christmas is one of the greatest times of the year, but are you remembering the true meaning of Christmas while you're running around frantic stressing yourself out?
When that unwanted stress starts to strike you down, take a break. Breathe. And engage in a little physical activity. "Physical exercise can be used as a surrogate to metabolize the excessive stress hormones and restore your body and mind to a calmer, more relaxed state," states SkillsYouNeed.com
Taking care of your self during the holidays is vital. If you are worn out and exhausted, you won't be able to feel calm or fight against the stressors.
When Christmas stress starts to feel unbearable and you are near your breaking point, talk to God. Take a moment for yourself and find a quiet spot to read the Bible, say some prayers, and rest your mind, heart, and soul.
Philippians 4:6-7 says, "Be anxious for nothing, but in everything by prayer and supplication, with thanksgiving, let your requests be made known to God; and the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus."
God gave us prayer as a stress reliever and there is no better time to use it than during the Christmas and Advent seasons.
---
Copyright 2021 - Distributed by Catholic Online
