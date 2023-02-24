3 fish recipes perfect for Lenten Fridays!

Are you anticipating running out of ideas for delicious and healthy dinner options each Friday evening? Have no fear! Catholic Online is here!

LOS ANGELES, CA (Catholic Online) - Every Lenten season comes with the question of what to prepare for meals on Friday. No more turkey sandwiches for the office. Can't have bacon and eggs for breakfast. Don't even think about ordering a pepperoni pizza.

So what can you do?

Most people turn to soggy, deep-fried and, if we're being honest, disgusting Fish-fil-a's from fast food restaurants or grocery stores.

How about trying something a little more fresh, a little less fried and a lot more delicious?

Pecan-crusted tilapia

This quick-and-easy recipe requires:

1/2 cup dry breadcrumbs

2 tablespoons finely chopped pecans

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1/2 cup low-fat buttermilk

1/2 teaspoon hot sauce

3 tablespoons all-purpose flour

4 (6-ounce) tilapia or snapper fillets

1 tablespoon vegetable oil, divided

4 lemon wedges

Combine first 5 ingredients in a shallow dish. Combine buttermilk and hot sauce in a medium bowl; place flour in a shallow dish.Â Dredge 1 fillet in flour.Â Dip in buttermilk mixture; dredge in breadcrumb mixture.Â Repeat procedure with remaining fillets, flour, buttermilk mixture, and breadcrumb mixture. Heat 1 1/2 teaspoons oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add 2 fillets; cook 3 minutes on each side or until fish flakes easily when tested with a fork. Repeat procedure with remaining oil and fillets. Serve with lemon wedges.

Cajun Catfish cakes

All you need for this delicious recipe are:

All you need for this delicious recipe are:

4 catfish fillets, about 6 ounces each

1 tbsp. plus 1 extra on the side of Cajun seasoning

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

1/2 cup canola oil

1 cup crackers, crushed

1 cup and 2 tablespoons of mayonnaise

2 tablespoons and 1 teaspoon of spicy brown mustard

1 large egg, beaten

2 teaspoons of hot sauce

1 teaspoon of lemon juice

1 teaspoon chopped garlic

Season the catfish on both sides with 1 tablespoon Cajun seasoning, salt, and pepper. Brush the grill pan with some of the canola oil and grill the catfish until cooked through, 4 to 5 minutes on each side. Remove to a plate and let cool. Into a large bowl, add the cracker crumbs, 2 tablespoons mayonnaise, mustard, and egg. Shred the fish with a fork and add to the bowl. Fold everything together. Form into 8 small cakes and set them aside. In a large skillet over medium heat, add the remaining canola oil. When it is hot, add the catfish cakes and cook until browned on each side, 4 to 5 minutes total. Drain on brown paper. While the cakes are cooking, make the remoulade: In a bowl, stir together the remaining 1 cup mayonnaise, 1 teaspoon Cajun seasoning, 1 teaspoon mustard, hot sauce, lemon juice, and garlic. (Reserve 1/2 cup remoulade for Round 2 Recipe Cajun Quesadillas.) Serve the catfish cakes with the remoulade.

2 tablespoons light soy sauce

1 tablespoon Chinese rice wine

1 tablespoon minced fresh ginger root

1 large clove garlic, minced

4 (6 ounce) tuna steaks (about 3/4 inch thick)

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

Stir soy sauce, rice wine, ginger, and garlic together in a shallow dish. Place tuna in the marinade, and turn to coat. Cover dish and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes. Preheat grill for medium-high heat. Remove tuna from marinade and discard remaining liquid. Brush both sides of steaks with oil. Cook tuna on the preheated grill until cooked through, 3 to 6 minutes per side.

Begin by preheating a grill pan over a medium-high heat.

This recipe takes less than fifteen minutes to prepare and is ready to eat in about an hour! All you need is:

To prepare, simply follow the following instructions:

Now that you know what your fast-and-easy healthy fish options are, get out there and enjoy! Make some time to prepare dinner with friends and family. Host a dinner party or potluck and dig in!

