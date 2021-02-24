Scripture Reflection: Living Water in the Lenten Desert

As your Lent becomes dry and weary, draw from this well of Living Water flowing from the stricken Rock. Receive the Holy Spirit.

A couple of weeks are behind us, but there are still several to go, and it is here that we begin to see the liturgical readings about the waters of refreshment. Highlights

Catholic Online (

2/24/2021 (13 hours ago)

By Sonja Corbitt Catholic Online ( https://www.catholic.org 2/24/2021 (13 hours ago) Published in Lent / Easter

NASHVILLE, TN (Catholic Online) - If approached honestly, with a real effort at asceticism, Lent is strenuous, and it is usually at this point that I begin to get a little weary and parched. A couple of weeks are behind us, but there are still several to go, and it is here that we begin to see the liturgical readings about the waters of refreshment.

Water is such an invigorating element. Biology tells us it is the main ingredient necessary to generate and sustain life; it is, therefore, a telling symbol, as Jesus so beautifully indicated. It was into the waters of primeval chaos that God spoke and brought forth natural life.

Generating Life: Washed in the Water



In the Old Testament, between the horned altar of sacrifice and the entrance to the sanctuary, stood something similar to what some Christians would call a baptistry, Catholics a baptismal font. In the Old Testament it is called a laver, from the word for wash; we get the word lavatory from the same root.

Ordered as part of the tabernacle equipment, it was made of copper ("bronze"), a symbol of judgment (Exodus 30). Of two parts, "the bowl and its foot," it was shaped something like a birdbath, and made from the polished mirrors of chaste women who served at the entrance of the tabernacle.

The laver was constantly refilled, probably from the stricken rock, which was the only available water source in the desert. "It was no motionless rock which followed the people" ( S, Ambrose, de Sacramentis, lib. v. c. 1). Tertullian called this water-rock their "companion" and said, "This is the water which flowed from the rock which accompanied the people" (de Baptismo, c. ix.). This water-giving rock followed them miraculously through the desert as a type of life-giving Christ (1 Cor. 10:1-4). The sacrifices and priests were ritually cleansed in the laver of water.

The word for wash (laver) in Greek is baptism 'the only two New Testament occurrences of the word laver are in Ephesians 5:26, "'that He might cleanse her (the Church) by the washing (laver, baptism) of water with the word," and Titus 3:5, "he saved us, not because of deeds done by us in righteousness, but in virtue of his own mercy, by the washing (laver, baptism) of regeneration and renewal in the Holy Spirit."

These verses are an echo of what Christ said to Nicodemus: "unless one is born of water and the Spirit, he cannot enter the kingdom of God" (John 3:5). He emphasizes His meaning is spiritual, a spiritual rebirth that must be generated by water and the Holy Spirit. St. Peter re-emphasizes this point, saying baptism saves us (1 Peter 3:21).

To all our readers, Please don't scroll past this. Today, we humbly ask you to defend Catholic Online's independence. 98% of our readers don't give; they simply look the other way. If you donate just $5.00, or whatever you can, Catholic Online could keep thriving for years. Most people donate because Catholic Online is useful. If Catholic Online has given you $5.00 worth of knowledge this year, take a minute to donate. Show the volunteers who bring you reliable, Catholic information that their work matters. If you are one of our rare donors, you have our gratitude and we warmly thank you. Help us do more >

The Ephesians passage indicates that it is the Rite of Baptism, the water and the words spoken (as always, the words of Jesus), that accomplish the cleansing. The Titus passage clarifies that the action of grace performed by the Holy Spirit makes the water and words efficacious. The necessity of faith not disputed, taken altogether these verses indicate that Baptism does indeed generate new life.

Sustaining Life: Washed in the Blood

As always, however, the complete meaning of this laver/baptism was unknown until Christ. His first miracle was to change the water used for ritual cleansing in Judaism into the wine, symbol of the blood of the New Covenant, at Mary's request. this was a fulfillment of the prophets' use of water as a symbol of the New Covenant. It revealed how cleansing, baptismal waters would soon also create new life. Then He shows us what New Testament baptism would mean.

Just before His Passion, Jesus takes up the priestly girdle in a towel of menial service; he washes the disciples' feet, Judas included, speaking of the importance of baptism, Confession, sacrificial service, repentance and forgiveness, and then He reveals the crowning glory of what baptism means: "The cup that I drink you will drink; and with the baptism with which I am baptized, you will be baptized," he said, and proceeded to walk the terrorizing hill of Golgotha to be crucified.

Jesus, our example in all things, is always reminding the Church that she, also, must take up her cross daily, and be crucified with Him at the hands of others and in service to them. As your Lent becomes dry and weary, draw from this well of Living Water flowing from the stricken Rock.

It is the Law of the New Covenant, and the Holy Spirit's fountain of living water (John 4), our refreshment and restoration, rushing, flowing, moving, springing, redeeming, musical, quenching water.

-------



Sonja Corbitt is a Catholic Scripture teacher, study author and speaker. Visit her at www.pursuingthesummit.com and www.pursuingthesummit.blogspot.com.

---





Copyright 2019 - Distributed by THE CALIFORNIA NETWORK