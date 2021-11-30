Giving Tuesday is once a year, make your donation count
FREE Catholic Classes
The Lord be with you!
It's Deacon Keith Fournier, Chaplain of Your Catholic Voice Foundation and Dean of Catholic Online School.
#GivingTuesday is November 30th, a global day of giving celebrated on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving in the United States.
Highlights
11/30/2021 (Now)
Published in Christmas / Advent
Keywords: #GivingTuesday
span style="font-size:14px">And, to inspire you to support our mission, I have great news to share with you:Â Catholic Online School will soon have one million student enrollments from around the world.
In the coming weeks, Catholic Online School will surpass the milestone of serving ONE MILLION student enrollments. Additionally, we are serving students across 193 countries!Â (ThatÂ is 98% of all the countries in the world).
We wanted to share this wonderful news with you before we OFFICIALLY reach this milestone. We are currently at 778,000 enrollments and should surpass the one million student enrollment milestone in the coming weeks, as several hundreds of new enrollments occur each day.
What is even more outstanding is we reached this milestone in LESS THAN THREE YEARS as we only opened our doors in 2018Â - can you believe this growth?
Jesus said to them, "Go into the whole world and proclaim the gospel to every creature."Â
- Mark 16.15 This #GivingTuesday, we invite you to become a Monthly Supporter with $10 or more per month. Give the gift of life-changing world-class Catholic education to people everywhere in the world! Help us continue providing a life-changing world-class Catholic education to over 750,000 student enrollments. Be part of our journey of reaching ONE MILLION!We're working hard to ensure that Catholic Online School provides the knowledge and resources to EVERYONE so they can better understand their faith and grow in holiness.Â
Join us on this mission to educate people about Church teaching, the lives of the saints, the Bible, the Sacraments, Church history, Catholic prayer, and devotions, by supporting the mission today.
Thanks in advance for your renewed support and your constant prayer.Â
May the Lord bless you,
Deacon Keith Fournier
Dean of Catholic Online School
- Advent Prayers
- Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
- Advent Wreath Prayer
- Unfailing Prayer to St. Anthony
- The Apostles' Creed
- A Guide for Confession
LIVE Catholic Lessons (FREE)
Saints & Angels
Prayers
To all our readers,Please don't scroll past this. We interrupt your reading to humbly ask you to defend Catholic Online School's independence. 98% of our readers don't give; they look the other way. If you are an exceptional reader who has already donated, we sincerely thank you. If you donate just $10.00, or whatever you can, Catholic Online School could keep thriving for years. Most people donate because Catholic Online School is useful. If Catholic Online School has given you $10.00 worth of knowledge this year, take a minute to donate. Show the world that access to Catholic education matters to you. Thank you.
Help Now >
Copyright 2021 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2021 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.