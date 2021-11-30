Giving Tuesday is once a year, make your donation count

The Lord be with you!



It's Deacon Keith Fournier, Chaplain of Your Catholic Voice Foundation and Dean of Catholic Online School.



#GivingTuesday is November 30th, a global day of giving celebrated on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving in the United States.

Highlights

11/30/2021 (Now)

By Catholic Online11/30/2021 (Now) Published in Christmas / Advent Keywords: #GivingTuesday

span style="font-size:14px">And, to inspire you to support our mission, I have great news to share with you:Â Catholic Online School will soon have one million student enrollments from around the world.

We wanted to share this wonderful news with you before we OFFICIALLY reach this milestone. We are currently at 778,000 enrollments and should surpass the one million student enrollment milestone in the coming weeks, as several hundreds of new enrollments occur each day.

What is even more outstanding is we reached this milestone in LESS THAN THREE YEARS as we only opened our doors in 2018Â - can you believe this growth?

Jesus said to them, "Go into the whole world and proclaim the gospel to every creature."Â

- Mark 16.15 This #GivingTuesday, we invite you to become a Monthly Supporter with $10 or more per month. Give the gift of life-changing world-class Catholic education to people everywhere in the world! Help us continue providing a life-changing world-class Catholic education to over 750,000 student enrollments. Be part of our journey of reaching ONE MILLION!We're working hard to ensure that Catholic Online School provides the knowledge and resources to EVERYONE so they can better understand their faith and grow in holiness.Â

Join us on this mission to educate people about Church teaching, the lives of the saints, the Bible, the Sacraments, Church history, Catholic prayer, and devotions, by supporting the mission today.

Thanks in advance for your renewed support and your constant prayer.Â

May the Lord bless you,

Deacon Keith Fournier

Dean of Catholic Online School