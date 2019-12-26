Sinner or saint God loves you, Pope Francis says on Christmas Eve
FREE Catholic Classes
By Hannah Brockhaus
12/26/2019 (43 minutes ago)
Catholic Online (https://www.catholic.org)
Pope Francis uncovers the Child Jesus Dec 24 2019
Highlights
By Hannah Brockhaus
Catholic Online (https://www.catholic.org)
12/26/2019 (43 minutes ago)
Published in Christmas / Advent
Keywords: POPE FRANCIS, VATICAN CITY, VATICAN
Vatican City, (CNA) - A person's weakness and sin does not change Christ's love for them, and Catholics should strive to treat others the same way, serving anyone and not only those they consider worthy, Pope Francis said on Christmas Eve.
"God does not love you because you think and act the right way. He loves you, plain and simple. His love is unconditional; it does not depend on you," the pope said Dec. 24 in St. Peter's Basilica.
"May we not wait for our neighbors to be good before we do good to them, for the Church to be perfect before we love her, for others to respect us before we serve them," he said. "Let us begin with ourselves. This is what it means freely to accept the gift of grace."
On the vigil of Christmas, Pope Francis spoke about the gift of Christ's love, which all humanity has received regardless of merit, and what is the proper response to this gift.
"You may have mistaken ideas, you may have made a complete mess of things, but the Lord continues to love you," the pope said, explaining that God is not only good when a person is good.
"For all our sins, he continues to love us. His love does not change," he added. "This is the gift we find at Christmas. ... He is born in utter poverty in order to win our hearts by the wealth of his love."
According to Francis, the only response to the gratuitous love of God can be acceptance, gratitude, and giving love in return.
"Whatever goes wrong in our lives, whatever doesn't work in the Church, whatever problems there are in the world, will no longer serve as an excuse. It will become secondary, for faced with Jesus' extravagant love, a love of utter meekness and closeness, we have no excuse," he stated.
"At Christmas, the question is this," he continued. "'Do I allow myself to be loved by God? Do I abandon myself to his love that comes to save me?'"
He said today is the right day to draw near the manger, to draw near the tabernacle, "and to say thank you."
"Let us receive the gift that is Jesus, in order then to become gift like Jesus," the pope urged. "It is the best way to change the world: we change, the Church changes, history changes, once we stop trying to change others but try to change ourselves and to make of our life a gift."
Francis noted that Jesus changed the world not through pressure but by the gift of his life.
God finds us beautiful, he continued, "not for what we do but for what we are." "Today God reminds us of this. He lovingly takes upon himself our humanity and makes it his own."
The pope reflected on the shepherds in the field, visited by the angels, who received the news of "great joy."
This message is for everyone, he said. "We too, with all our weaknesses and failures, are among those shepherds, who were certainly not saints."
"And just as God called the shepherds, so too he calls us, for he loves us," Pope Francis reminded. "In the dark night of life, he says to us as he did to them, 'Be not afraid!'"
"Take courage, do not lose confidence, do not lose hope, do not think that to love is a waste of time!" he encouraged. "Tonight love has conquered fear, new hope has arrived, God's kindly light has overcome the darkness of human arrogance."
"Mankind, God loves you; for your sake he became man. You are no longer alone!"
"If your hands seem empty, if you think your heart is poor in love, this night is for you. The grace of God has appeared, to shine forth in your life. Accept it and the light of Christmas will shine forth in you," he concluded.
---
'Help Give every Student and Teacher FREE resources for a world-class Moral Catholic Education'
Copyright 2019 - Distributed by THE CALIFORNIA NETWORK
More Advent & Christmas
Advent? What is it all about
The word Advent derives from the Latin word meaning coming. The Lord is coming. We may reflect that every year at this time we celebrate his coming , so that in a sense we can lose the feeling of expectancy and joyful anticipation, because at the end of the season, everything seems to return to pretty much the same routine. If that is the case, then our preparation may have been lacking ... continue reading
The Christmas Story
To become the mother of the Savior, Mary "was enriched by God with gifts appropriate to such a role."132 The angel Gabriel at the moment of the annunciation salutes her as "full of grace". In fact, in order for Mary to be able to give the free assent of her faith to the announcement of her vocation, it was necessary that she be wholly borne by God's grace... continue reading
Mary Speaks From the Heart
A Young Mother Gives Birth
Mary Remembers
A Life of 'Yes'
Jesus’ Mother is Our Mother
FREE Catholic Classes Pick a class, you can learn anything
Advent Daily Readings
The weeks of Advent remind us to set aside some of the hectic business of the holiday season, and to quietly reflect on the promise of the baby born in Bethlehem 2000 years ago. The Bible readings listed below relate to the Advent themes of waiting, preparation, light in the darkness, and the coming of the promised Messiah. continue reading
Ideas to Make Your Christmas Special
Traditions From Around The World
Christmas Quotes
How to Handle Christmas Stress
More Advent & Christmas News
Sinner or saint God loves you, Pope Francis says on Christmas Eve Watch
Vatican City, (CNA) - A person's weakness and sin does not change Christ's love for them, and Catholics should strive to treat others the ... continue reading
St. Stephen's martyrdom shows 'true meaning of Christmas,' Pope Francis says Watch
The death of St. Stephen, the Church's first martyr, teaches Catholics to renew their commitment to charity and self-gift, part of the ... continue reading
Christmas Eve carolers for Cardinal Pell gathered at Melbourne prison Watch
A group of local Catholics gathered outside Melbourne prison on Christmas Eve to sing carols for Cardinal George Pell, currently ... continue reading
Advent Reflection - Day 24 - The Fourth Tuesday of Advent Watch
Advent Reflection - Day 24 - The Fourth Tuesday of Advent This is the last day of this year's Advent preparations. Tonight, we greet the ... continue reading
Advent Reflection - Day 23 - The Fourth Monday of Advent Watch
Advent Reflection - Day 23 The Fourth Monday of Advent Some families wait until this time to put up their Christmas trees. The reason ... continue reading
Saints & Angels
Prayers
- Trending Saints:
- St. Stephen
- St. John the Apostle
- St. Michael the Archangel
- St. Christopher
Copyright 2019 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2019 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.